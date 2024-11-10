The Best Meat Substitute For BBQ Might Actually Be A Fruit

Unfortunately, fresh jackfruit isn't abundant in North American grocery stores. You might have some luck finding them in Asian specialty stores, but in general, you will probably need to use canned jackfruit in your recipe. This actually works out in your favor as far as time and labor goes, though. Whole jackfruits are huge (like, bigger than a watermelon type of huge), and the tough exterior can be very tricky to cut through, even when you're armed with the sharpest of knives. Be sure to purchase a can that says "young jackfruit" to ensure you are getting the neutral-tasting, unripened jackfruit. Avoid cans that say "in syrup," as this means the fruit is ripe, and therefore tastes sweet.

Having canned jackfruit on hand is great for quick weeknight meals. All you have to do is drain, rinse, and add it to a hot skillet to saute with your choice of spices and barbecue sauce for about 10 minutes, or until most of the sauce is absorbed. Then pull the flesh apart with two forks, just like you would with smoked meat.You could also combine all your ingredients in a crockpot and let it cook low and slow all day so that dinner is already ready to eat when you walk in the door. Next time you're craving the classic taste of barbecue but want a meat-free option, give jackfruit a try. It just might make it into your regular meal rotation.