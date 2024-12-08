Keep Fish Moist And Tender By Wrapping It In Banana Leaves

Head to tropical parts of the globe, and you'll find large banana leaves sold for culinary applications. Used in a diverse array of cuisines across Latin America, Africa, the Caribbean, and Asia, wherever these trees grow, their huge waxy green leaves are employed. And while the fronds themselves aren't edible, they cook a medley of ingredients to a succulent state.

And for an especially tasty candidate, try out fish. The protein's delicate flesh absorbs the gentle grassy notes of the banana leaf, all the while protected in the vegetal cocoon. It's a preparation style that melds well with different culinary methods; steaming, baking, grilling all function alongside the banana leaf. And for first time banana leaf cooks, there's no need for intimidation — the plant eases, rather than complicates, cooking.

The greatest benefit of a fish and banana leaf combo is the entrapment of moisture. Even if you decide to buy cheap fish, the wondrous fronds provide the extra assurance you won't be left with a dried-out, flavorless filet. Just this quality alone warrants a banana leaf purchase.