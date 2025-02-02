Chocolate And Cheese Are The Unexpected Pairing You Need To Try

Okay, so maybe it's a bit of a stretch to call chocolate and cheese an unexpected pairing (cheese and ice cream, on the other hand ... now that's an unexpected pairing). The salty, high-fat dairy product has long been paired with sweet and decadent chocolate on charcuterie boards, at girls' nights, and on Valentine's Day dates for years and years. But you might not be thinking outside the box enough when it comes to your pairings. That's why Matthew Rose, partner of Fairfield and Greenwich Cheese Company, exclusively offered Chowhound some fresh ideas for under-the-radar cheeses that might just take your late-night snacking to the next level.

Finding the perfect pairing for cheese and chocolate is a little like finding the perfect pairing of people — you're looking for combos that naturally play off of each other. "Sweet and savory work together so well because they each bring an element to the table that the other lacks," Rose explains.

The true key to creative combos, though? Not being afraid to experiment. Sure, cheddar cheese and Hershey's taste nice together, but there's a whole other world of wonderful duo bites out there just waiting to be found. "Cheeses by nature are salty and tangy, and when paired with almost anything on the sweet side, they will work to some degree," Rose says. "But to find those truly amazing combinations you need to be conscious of what each accompaniment brings to the table and you need to not be afraid to experiment and see what is most appealing to you when you start laying flavors for yourself."