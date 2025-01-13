What Makes A Restaurant Fine Dining

Precisely executed, refined dishes are arguably the main hallmark of a fine dining restaurant. However, many argue that fine dining is also defined by things like service and ambiance. Just like chefs, fine dining servers need to pay a lot of attention to detail. This can mean very specific, detailed table settings, and even specific rules about which hands servers use to handle cutlery or glasses (there are unspoken rules for guests, too). That being said, some fine dining restaurants are loosening up and getting more casual — although service should still be high-quality, with servers ensuring items like cutlery and glasses don't have marks.

The ambiance in these settings is fairly subjective — fine dining restaurants may have soft lighting, classical music, and tablecloths, but these are hardly mandatory. Generally, though, fine dining restaurants will have fancier furniture and design compared to more casual establishments.

All of this said, there's no single factor that defines fine dining. Some experts argue that it's about a general vibe of sophistication in terms of things like service and atmosphere. A fine dining restaurant may or may not have tablecloths or servers in suits, but it almost certainly won't have sloppy joes on the menu, or burgers in greaseproof paper (unless it's an extraordinarily avant-garde establishment). In short, it's a package of these things, even if the exact details vary. Just make sure to do your own research and fact-check before you go, as some reviews can be misleading.