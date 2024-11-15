What Are Mung Beans And How Do You Cook With Them?

Mung beans are growing in popularity in the United States, but they've been a major ingredient in several other cuisines for centuries. The tiny beans soften well in cooking, allowing you to turn them into pastes and pancakes, and cooking methods like frying turn the hulled beans into an amazing snack.

Even if you can't picture mung beans in your mind when you hear the name, you've almost certainly had them in one form or another. Do you get crisp, white bean sprouts when you buy a salad? Have you ever had a dish with cellophane noodles? Have you seen bags of a split bean called "moong dal" in local markets? All of those are mung bean products, and there are plenty more. Here's a look at what mung beans are, how to cook with them, and where to find them if you decide to start cooking with them yourself.