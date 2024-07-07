The Science Behind Why We Eat Chicken Noodle Soup When Sick

When you have a cold, you eat chicken noodle soup. The idea was ingrained in us as children, when we'd lay in our beds, being fed bowls of chicken noodle soup. No dish are more synonymous with recuperation than chicken soup. Its nourishing reputation has been fostered by cultural phenomena like the Chicken Soup for the Soul book series and its prevalence in the Jewish community, earning the nickname "Jewish penicillin." But how much truth really lies in this reputation?

Chicken soup has been used for medicinal purposes since the second century B.C., when it was referenced in Chinese texts. However, its reputation in the West was largely shaped by the 12th century Jewish philosopher Moses Maimonides, who advocated for treating illnesses through diet and hygiene measures such as exercise, fresh air, and, yes, chicken soup. Although Maimonides did not specifically recommend chicken soup for the common cold, he noted that the dish could help with coughs and chronic fevers.

These days, we tend to take a more critical eye towards home remedies, thanks to a greater understanding of disease. Culinary remedies, such as adaptogen ingredients, are still popular, but we are also more skeptical, having debunked some purported benefits of certain foods like fake aphrodisiacs. One naturally wonders if chicken soup's use as a cold remedy is an old wive's tale as well, and to a certain degree, science does support the claim.

