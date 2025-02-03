The Best Soy Sauce You're Not Using, But Should Be

When you think of soy sauce, chances are high that you'll think of Japanese-style soy sauce (called shoyu in Japan), which is the kind most often available in grocery stores. But don't be fooled — it's not the only type on the market. There's a huge range of Chinese soy sauces, for example, and some interesting Korean varieties too. But for something particularly unique, look to Indonesia, where there's a version that mixes together sweet, briny, and tangy flavors.

It's called kecap manis (sometimes the Dutch spelling "ketjap manis" is used, too, thanks to colonization), and it offers a much more multi-dimensional flavor than many other varieties of soy sauce out there. It starts out the same way as its Japanese cousin, with soybeans fermented in brine and koji mold (don't worry, it's totally safe). But while Japanese varieties stay simple with just water, salt, soybeans, koji, and sometimes wheat as primary ingredients, kecap manis features palm sugar, which contributes its distinctive caramelly and smoky flavor and syrupy texture. Varieties of kecap manis can also include other ingredients like fish sauce or spices like star anise, galangal (loosely similar to ginger), lemongrass, and makrut lime leaves. The exact formula varies depending on who's making it, but the end product is sweet, rich, smoky, aromatic, and much more syrupy in texture compared to other versions.