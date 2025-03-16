Trader Joe's Frozen Pizzas And Flatbreads, Ranked Worst To Best

When it comes to Trader Joe's frozen pizza and flatbreads, I didn't have particularly high hopes. Although other Trader Joe's products have ranked quite highly in our household — for instance, TJ's was the winner of our chocolate cake taste test — I just didn't think I'd be that impressed by the plastic-wrapped options from the freezer.

Let me tell you, I was wrong. After trying 14 different flatbreads and frozen pizzas along with my family, I can confidently say that if you're out of time on a busy weeknight, a stop at TJ's will net you a nice dinner ... as long as you know where to look. Granted, you should be careful what you buy there. Their cheeses range widely in quality, and there are some items you should never buy. While their dips are great for transforming flatbreads, some of them are downright gross.

However, their pizza sensibilities are spot on. Although you might think a Trader Joe's pizza salad would be disgusting, it's actually quite good. It's less surprising, therefore, to discover that their frozen pizza and flatbread options are pretty decent as well. Because they have so many — we found 14 on our trip — we took to the table to figure out which ones you should buy and which to avoid. Participating in the taste test this time around were the Husband, the Father, the Small Girl, the Small Boy, and myself. Here's what we found out.