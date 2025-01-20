Trader Joe's Brings The Bold Flavors Of Pizza To Your Salad

Trader Joe's loves to keep things fresh. The store notably ushers in new seasonal products throughout the year to ensure there is always something exciting on the shelves. In fact, one aisle that stays stacked at the retailer is the salad section. Trader Joe's offers a variety of different bagged salads — some of which are made by the Taylor's Farms brand. For those who like to add their own ingredients, you can get an array of different greens as a base, including romaine lettuce, kale, a classic Southern greens blend, or even a Cruciferous Crunch mix. And when it comes to salad kits, the store offers options such as a basic Caesar salad, a BBQ and Black Pepper Toscano Chopped Salad, and a Lemony Arugula Basil Salad. However, more recently, shoppers spotted a new salad kit on the shelf that is inspired by pizza.

Much like the other salad kit options, the Pizza Ranch Salad Kit comes with greens, dressing, and inspired toppings. The product seemingly launched in October 2024 as that is when eagle-eyed shoppers began to get their hands on the item. The following month, Sporked reviewed it and praised the retailer for its ability to make a salad actually taste like pizza. "All these toppings combine to make it taste like you're actually eating a slice of pizza dipped into good, tangy ranch dressing," the outlet wrote. So, how did this grocery store manage to transform a greasy slice of pizza into a refreshing garden salad?