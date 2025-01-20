Trader Joe's Brings The Bold Flavors Of Pizza To Your Salad
Trader Joe's loves to keep things fresh. The store notably ushers in new seasonal products throughout the year to ensure there is always something exciting on the shelves. In fact, one aisle that stays stacked at the retailer is the salad section. Trader Joe's offers a variety of different bagged salads — some of which are made by the Taylor's Farms brand. For those who like to add their own ingredients, you can get an array of different greens as a base, including romaine lettuce, kale, a classic Southern greens blend, or even a Cruciferous Crunch mix. And when it comes to salad kits, the store offers options such as a basic Caesar salad, a BBQ and Black Pepper Toscano Chopped Salad, and a Lemony Arugula Basil Salad. However, more recently, shoppers spotted a new salad kit on the shelf that is inspired by pizza.
Much like the other salad kit options, the Pizza Ranch Salad Kit comes with greens, dressing, and inspired toppings. The product seemingly launched in October 2024 as that is when eagle-eyed shoppers began to get their hands on the item. The following month, Sporked reviewed it and praised the retailer for its ability to make a salad actually taste like pizza. "All these toppings combine to make it taste like you're actually eating a slice of pizza dipped into good, tangy ranch dressing," the outlet wrote. So, how did this grocery store manage to transform a greasy slice of pizza into a refreshing garden salad?
What's in the Trader Joe's pizza salad kit
Have you ever looked at a stock photo of a woman smiling while making a salad and thought, "That could never be me?" Well, that must have been before you tried Trader Joe's new pizza salad kit. This product is bound to get your taste buds tingling with its pizza-inspired mix-ins and deliciously spiced ranch. The kit starts with a vegetable blend of romaine lettuce, carrots, and bits of red cabbage. Then comes the fun ingredients.
Mix-ins include pizza seasoned four cheese crisp crumbles, herbed flatbread strips, and Parmesan cheese. Seasonings in the toppings include paprika, chili pepper, garlic, parsley, dried celery, and tomato powder. As for the cheese crisp crumbles, the four cheeses are Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, Asiago, and fontina. Now, that is already the three most important components of pizza: bread, cheese, and tomato sauce. But there's still the special ranch dressing. The pizza-seasoned ranch dressing is spiced with onions, tomato powder, garlic, and even more Parmesan cheese.
Looking to add an extra twist to the pizza salad kit? Try serving it with your favorite pizza proteins, such as chicken, sausage, or pepperoni. Or if you are on a plant-based diet, you can add other pizza toppings to the kit for more oomph, such as pineapple, olives, mushrooms, and bell peppers. The salad kit can be consumed as a side dish or as an entree. For a pizza-inception, you can serve the pizza salad as a side to your favorite frozen pizza.