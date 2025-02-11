17 Trader Joe's Cheeses, Ranked
Trader Joe's has mastered everything from frozen dinners and snacks for any craving to fresh flowers and cheap wines, offering low prices for unique options that, somehow, get better every season. What Trader Joe's also does well is charcuterie, a well-kept secret nestled along the store's back wall. Of course, their cheese section isn't actually hidden, but with dozens of options (and mildly annoying way-too-busy aisles) it can be hard to have enough time to appreciate the selection.
If you find yourself dodging a dozen carts just to have a few seconds' glimpse at the cheese, this list is here to make your shopping a breeze. I rounded up 17 of the best, most-talked-about cheeses from Trader Joe's artisan cheese section and ranked them according to which are best for charcuterie, best for cooking with, and simply, best tasting. Whether you're a fan of funky blue or a goat cheese tried-and-true, treat this list as your go-to for making the most out of your time in the Trader Joe's cheese section.
17. Blue Stilton Cheese
Blue cheese is divisive — which is why I typically love it. Funky looking and funky tasting, it has a way of adding tangy, unexpected flavor to salads, hors d'oeuvres, and pizzas. The tang (and obvious mold) can be off-putting to some, and past a certain point, only blue cheese fanatics will enjoy the sharp, acidic taste of the blue-veined cheese; Trader Joe's' Blue Stilton is a perfect example of that.
An English cheese made specifically to be laced with edible blue mold from the inside out, it is very strongly flavored, with an overwhelmingly tangy aftertaste that lingers on the back of the tongue. It's blue cheese for those who absolutely love blue cheese — and further, for those who like the acidic flavor more than the salt. I found this cheese a little too tangy for my palate, but it would be a bold, unexpected cheeseboard choice for those who like olives, pickled foods, and vinegar-based barbecue sauces.
16. Cambozola Triple Cream Soft Ripened Cheese
Being that I am a self-proclaimed blue cheese lover (though after this ranking, I may have to revoke the title), I figured the Cambozola would be a home run. The cheese is a unique blend of Camembert and Gorgonzola cheeses, offering both a creamy texture and punchy flavor. Unfortunately, it fell flat, leading to its near-bottom ranking.
Gorgonzola is great on its own because of the punchy, but not quite tangy, flavor. When combined with rich Camembert the Gorgonzola takes on a new flavor, a deep nuttiness instead of the zinginess we're used to. It almost tastes artificial, an alarming adjective to describe artisan cheese. While I'd avoid this one and instead opt for the individual versions, someone who enjoys rich meats and cheese-stuffed olives may enjoy the Cambozola as a pairing option.
15. 1,000 Day Gouda Cheese
I've long suggested that gouda is the most underrated cheese. You can add it to charcuterie boards, sandwiches, and mac and cheese for a little extra nutty flavor that is just a touch more interesting than provolone or mozzarella. 1,000 Day Gouda, on the other hand, is a much different experience than a standard packaged slice. For those that see 1,000 days and assume that's not very long (like I did), you'll be shocked to learn that's a whopping three years, far longer than the month-or-two-aged sandwich slices.
What does three years do to a piece of gouda? It makes it creamy, crumbly, crunchy, a little stinky, and much, much nuttier. Unlike the blue cheeses that take an acidic turn, the 1,000 Day Gouda is malty, sitting flat on the palate; which is further accentuated by its surprisingly creamy texture, which causes the nutty flavor to linger. This cheese might be good mixed with a sharper cheddar to balance the maltiness, but with its high price ($8.70) and overwhelmingly nutty flavor, I'd pass it up for something more neutral.
14. Creamy Toscano Cheese Soaked in Syrah
The Syrah-soaked Toscano is where the list starts to deviate into the cheeses you can't go wrong with. Having lived in Wisconsin, the U.S. state that produces the most cheese, I'm no stranger to wine-infused cheese. Little tubs of port wine cheddar are a constant in my refrigerator. I expected this Toscano to be similarly salty and sweet, but I was surprised to find that it is totally different.
Toscano is a tangy, acidic cheese with a texture that is creamy but sliceable. Combined with the bitter tannins of red wine, this cheese takes on an almost metallic flavor, similar to the aftertaste of a glass of dry red. This wine-forward, semi-funky cheese is best for someone who enjoys pinot noirs, Malbecs, and dry Cabernet (or, of course, Syrah) and is best paired with nuts or cured meats.
13. Mini Basque Cheese
Perhaps the best part of the Mini Basque is that it is a cute, tiny half-moon with a rustic chevron rind. It's another surprisingly tangy cheese, this time more muted, only coming through towards the back of the palate and lingering gently. Soft but not creamy, the mini basque reminds me of both mild cheddar and brie, which speaks to its versatility.
The reason the Mini Basque falls nearer the bottom of the list is largely due to its mild but strange flavor — it tastes like a brie without the richness or a cheddar that falls short on sharpness. To put it simply, it wouldn't hold its own on a cheese board. It's the cheese your guests would remember the least, or at best, mutter a sign of approval before moving on to more flavorful cheeses. I wouldn't necessarily pass up the Mini Basque, but instead use it on a chocolate-heavy cheese board accompanied by creamier cheeses and candied nuts.
12. Société Roquefort 1863
After the Stilton and Cambozola, I was prepared to admit that I might not be a blue cheese person after all. Thankfully, I found my place with the Roquefort, a super-crumbly blue speckled with dark blue-green spots. The wet surface of the cheese was initially alarming, but with several of my top five being equally as sticky or gooey, I could hardly take points away for the mess.
Blue cheese is always funky, and the options at Trader Joe's seem to be especially so. The Roquefort is equally as funky as Blue Stilton, but instead of acidic, it has a salty, nutty flavor. It doesn't have the same tanginess that sits on the back of the tongue, making it a blue option that more easily pairs with grilled mushrooms, leafy salads, or seared steaks. While I'd still only recommend Roquefort to funky cheese fans, it's a strong, unique option for making meals and appetizers a little more interesting.
11. Everything but the Bagel Cheddar Cheese
The small, waxy wheel is a semi-sharp white cheddar infused with Trader Joe's iconic in-house seasoning blend. It's slightly tangy but mostly mild, with more emphasis on the cheese than the seasoning. This isn't necessarily a dealbreaker — it ranks 11th, after all — but it did leave me desiring more.
Beyond the tangy white cheddar flavor, the Everything but the Bagel wheel leans peppery, an element I think less about in this seasoning blend than poppy seeds and sesame. The cheddar wouldn't be a bad option for a charcuterie board, and would ironically compliment an everything bagel best of all. Though mild, the cheese is versatile enough to be used for dips or fondue, which is why it lands near the middle of the list.
10. Cheddar Cheese with Caramelized Onions
Like many of the cheeses on the list, this cheddar is tangy and lingering with a creamy but crumbly texture. What makes this cheese great is the onion flavor, which is prominent but not overwhelming. The caramelized onions pair well with the mild but slightly tangy cheddar, making for a punchy and interesting semi-soft cheese.
What is far more overwhelming is the texture, which is much creamier than typical cheddars. Without crackers, the cheese easily overpowers the palate, leaving a somewhat chalky mouthfeel in its wake. Because of this, the Caramelized Onion Cheddar falls closer to the middle of the rankings, best utilized for melting into dips or shredding over baked potatoes. It would also, of course, make an interesting addition to a French onion soup.
9. Toscano Cheese with Black Pepper
This Toscano is a similar base — possibly the same — as the Syrah-soaked, but instead of being soaked in wine it is infused with cracked black pepper. This calms the tangy, acidic flavor of the cheese and brings out the nutty, peppery notes, making it more similar to Parmesan.
While this one can stand alone as a snacking cheese, it would work best shaved over salads or pasta, where it gets the chance to accentuate the dish with peppery flavor. I was hoping it could be used in a pasta sauce (like a super cheesy cacio e pepe), but it is a touch too tangy and quickly overwhelms the dish with bitter flavor. It ranks almost squarely in the middle of the list. It's good, but won't be for everyone.
8. Comté Cheese
Comté is similar to Toscano but milder, with less of an acidic, tangy aftertaste. It's the cheese you want to grab for cheese boards as an alternative to cheddar, and one you'll want to keep around if you love pairing fruit with cheese.
The reason comté is eighth on the list has everything to do with how flavorful the other options are. Comté, while not entirely boring, isn't a cheese that's going to impress anyone beyond being a good snacking cheese. That's not for nothing, though. Comté is such a good, straightforward cheese that it can be eaten without the help of a cracker base. For this, it makes the top ten because everyone needs a good base cheese that can be eaten anytime, anywhere — even right out of the refrigerator in the early hours of the morning (speaking from experience).
7. Yancey's Fancy Horseradish New York Cheddar Cheese
I love horseradish, probably more than the average person. Like wasabi, horseradish has a lingering spicy flavor that you feel through your nose more than on your tongue. A real sinus-clearer, horseradish can be intense, and for that reason, isn't for everyone. If you're someone who does like horseradish, though, the Trader Joe's Horseradish New York Cheddar is a must-have.
Unlike a lot of the cheeses on the list that are flavor-forward with only the taste of the cheese lingering on the back of the tongue, the Horseradish New York Cheddar hits the palate differently: You first taste the slightly sharp, mostly mild cheddar, then get a rush of nose-tingling heat. It feels a little bit like a surprise; for the first few seconds, you assume you're eating regular white cheddar, then are greeted with the intensity of horseradish. This cheese would be great on cheese boards and paired with fruit or beefy cured meat, but can also be melted gently into mashed potatoes or mac and cheese.
6. Jalapeño Monterey Jack Cheese
If you love spicy foods but don't love the sound of horseradish, the next best cheese to get is the Jalapeño Monterey Jack. It's a mild heat, the jalapeño buried between layers of rich and creamy Monterey Jack. And if it looks and sounds essentially like Pepper Jack to you, you wouldn't be wrong — the taste is nearly exactly the same, but this one's sold in cheeseboard-ready shape.
If Jalapeño Monterey Jack Cheese is just a copycat of the average Pepper Jack, does it really deserve a place in the coveted top ten? The answer is yes, because it's also a great value. Over a half pound of cheese only rings up to about $4 and some change. You can use this gently spicy cheese to enhance a litany of recipes, such as melty chorizo queso, broccoli cheddar soup, and my personal favorite, a peppery baked quiche. It's a no-brainer when it comes to the best bang for the buck, and that lands it comfortably within the strongest ten.
5. Triple Creme Brie Cheese
Brie is possibly the most-loved cheese of charcuterie fanatics and almost always a home run — save for the brie-haters, who I consider the unicorns of the cheese world. Brie would be an easy cheese to throw into first place, a safe option that most could buy and love. However, it is ranked where it is because it's a surprisingly mild cheese and therefore falls behind on flavor compared to Trader Joe's' stronger options.
The reason it takes the still-honorable number five spot is that it's an endlessly creamy, smooth brie with a subtle nuttiness that lingers on the very back of the tongue. It pairs well with crackers, especially sweet ones, as well as jams, honey, chocolate, and cured meats. It's an extremely versatile cheese with such a mild "brie" flavor that almost anyone would like it — even, I think, the brie-haters.
4. Unexpected Cheddar Cheese
The Unexpected Cheddar is so popular it practically has its own fan club, and for good reason — the sliceable white block is a perfect balance between mild cheddar and peppery Parmesan. I'd guess most fans use the Unexpected Cheddar as a snacking cheese or a cubed addition to charcuterie boards because it is straightforward but not uninteresting; and like the Comté, it can be eaten with or without a cracker.
The most versatile cheese on the list, Unexpected Cheddar is the cheese you want to have in your refrigerator at all times for use in practically any way: melted into grilled cheese, shaved onto Caesar salads, mixed into mac and cheese, or even swirled into beer cheese dip. The cheddar is a workhorse, making it anything but unexpected.
3. Chèvre with Honey
Maybe this makes me a little predictable, but I promise I didn't plan to put the two chèvres right at the top of the list — the truth is, Trader Joe's' creamy goat cheeses shine on any cracker or crostini, the unique flavor combinations making for a memorable part of any charcuterie board. The small but mighty Honey Chèvre, a milky white log infused with sweet notes of honey, balances the usually salty, chalky goat cheese, making it an easy-to-eat, easy-to-pair cheese option.
The best part of the small, creamy chèvre is its price. The log sells for less than $3, a steal compared to the pricey aged goudas nearing $10 a slice. Inexpensive as it is versatile, the goat cheese is a must-have from the cheese section, a creamy option good for both breakfasts and desserts alike.
2. Blueberry Vanilla Chèvre
I'll be the first to admit that I don't have a sweet tooth. I rarely crave any sugar at all, and my charcuterie boards tend to emphasize cured meats and olives more than even the cheese itself. So when I say that the Blueberry Vanilla Chevré is Trader Joe's' second-best cheese option, it means a lot. It's the perfect dessert cheese that would make even the most carnivorous among us go back for seconds.
Like the Honey Chevré, the blueberry vanilla log is reasonably priced at $5, this one a few dollars more but double the size. The blueberries are just the slightest bit sour, followed by a rush of sweet vanilla that elicits the feeling of summer and sorbet in a single bite. It's surprisingly versatile, despite the specific flavor, and can be spread on grilled ham and cheese, nestled between egg and sausage sandwiches, dolloped onto waffles, and even layered into cinnamon rolls (so anything breakfast-related, really).
1. Marinated Fresh Mozzarella Cheese
The unassuming deli container, outfitted in Trader Joe's more muted packaging, blends into the long shelf of briney, soaked cheese so much so that you may just miss it. The creamy pearls of rich mozzarella are covered not in brine, but oil, and filled with aromatic Italian spices. The tiny spheres of cheese are left to soak up the flavor of the marinade, transforming them into little snacks that are bursting with flavor.
The opposite of the sweet and creamy Blueberry Vanilla Chevré, the pearls of mozzarella are salty, savory, perfectly chewy, and just barely spicy. While the mozzarella would be perfect on any charcuterie board with nothing but a glass of toothpicks by its side, you can also use the flavorful balls of mozz on pizza, antipasto skewers, Caprese salads, and baked chicken. Of the 17 cheeses, this is the one I couldn't stop going back to — and the best part? You can save the marinade in the container and fill it up with plain mozzarella, making the already unbeatable $5.99 price even better.
Methodology
I ranked the cheeses not only based on my personal preferences but also on the cheeses' overall versatility and quality. I tasted each with and without crackers and rated them between 1 and 10, then put them in order based on their number rankings. For tiebreakers, I considered the value and general likability — in other words, I gave a higher ranking to the cheeses that would make it onto my charcuterie boards.