17 Trader Joe's Cheeses, Ranked

Trader Joe's has mastered everything from frozen dinners and snacks for any craving to fresh flowers and cheap wines, offering low prices for unique options that, somehow, get better every season. What Trader Joe's also does well is charcuterie, a well-kept secret nestled along the store's back wall. Of course, their cheese section isn't actually hidden, but with dozens of options (and mildly annoying way-too-busy aisles) it can be hard to have enough time to appreciate the selection.

If you find yourself dodging a dozen carts just to have a few seconds' glimpse at the cheese, this list is here to make your shopping a breeze. I rounded up 17 of the best, most-talked-about cheeses from Trader Joe's artisan cheese section and ranked them according to which are best for charcuterie, best for cooking with, and simply, best tasting. Whether you're a fan of funky blue or a goat cheese tried-and-true, treat this list as your go-to for making the most out of your time in the Trader Joe's cheese section.