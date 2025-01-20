From Crust To Toppings, We Tried Domino's Most Popular Options. Here's The Best Pie

Delivery pizza is hands-down better than store-bought frozen pizzas (though there's a time and a place for those too). Despite the many options for fast-food pizza out there, our family has always remained pretty committed to Domino's. Now, you'll find plenty of red flags at a Domino's pizza shop, and its online ratings are reliably unreliable. But I've found it to be consistently satisfactory when I order it, at least at our neighborhood shop ... and it's got a 2.7-star rating on Yelp. The only conclusion? The standards are not that high for fast-food pizza. But that still doesn't mean every offering is equal.

There are so many variations available, with five to seven options (each!) of crust, sauce, cheese, toppings, and dipping sauce. When you multiply it out, possible combinations climb into the tens of thousands. Obviously, we can't try that many, because goodness gracious, the sodium. Instead, we ordered enough pizzas to sample a little bit of everything from every category. The taste test involved one husband, one small boy, one small girl, and myself.

While we do actually have an opinion about the best Domino's pizza combo ever — pan crust with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pineapple — there were plenty of winners in our taste test, and we'll tell you all about each one. You'll also learn how to get the best deals at Domino's, which prioritizes the economy of the ol' wallet.