The Extra Step You Need To Take For The Crispiest Homemade Pizza

After a long week, there are few things more comforting than Friday night pizza. You slide it into the oven, wait patiently for it to bake and grab a slice... only to have the crust collapse and dump your toppings onto your plate. Whether you're a pizza purist or a DiGiorno connoisseur, we can all agree that a limp, wet crust is the best way to ruin pizza night. Luckily, there's an easy way to solve this problem that produces a golden, sturdy crust every time, whether you're using your own recipe or enjoying a high quality store bought pizza.

The trick is to preheat your baking sheet or pizza stone, ensuring you're placing your pie on a nice, hot surface before it goes into the oven (which is also a great way to prevent soggy crust on dessert pies). This may sound like extra work, but really just requires forethought. You have to preheat your oven before putting the pizza in anyway, so slip a pizza stone or metal baking sheet inside right before you fire up the oven. However, both these surfaces need between 30 minutes to an hour to preheat properly, so be sure to plan ahead — nobody wants to be hangry.

Once your cooking surface is properly preheated, slide your prepared pizza onto it. (Pro tip: A sprinkling of cornmeal between your prep surface and crust will make this transition much smoother.) When the dough hits the heated ceramic or metal surface, it'll sizzle a bit, which means your crust is already starting to crisp beautifully.