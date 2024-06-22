5 Items You Never Should Buy At Trader Joe's

Like Trader Joe's, "rooster sauce", otherwise known as sriracha, has a bit of a cult following, and it's no wonder as to why. The bright red sauce, which originates from Thailand, is a spicy blend of chilis, vinegar, and other seasonings. The sauce was originally developed in the 1930s, and there is no one definitive recipe. However, the Huy Fong brand of sriracha is by far the most popular in the United States. Featuring a rooster emblazoned logo and an iconic green squeeze top, the spicy, tangy sauce is a kitchen standard for many home cooks. However, it has been unusually difficult to find the sauce in recent years, as production has come to a stop intermittently since 2020. Huy Fung's production of their sriracha sauce is once again at a standstill, leading many to look for alternative sauces.

However, one stop you might want to skip in your search for alternatives is the Trader Joe's version. This is especially true if you're a dedicated fan of the rooster sauce, as Trader Joe's sauce lacks Huy Fong's spiciness and leans heavily on sweetness, which throws off the expected flavor balance of the sauce. Users on the r/traderjoes Reddit subpage have also been vocal in their dislike of this version of the sauce. Reddit user u/frontier91 noted that the sauce is "[b]y far the worst product I've ever tried from TJs.". So maybe skip this item on your next Trader Joe's run.