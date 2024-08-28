The Trader Joe's Staple That Will Transform Your Flatbreads
Many of Trader Joe's most popular products are, shall we say, single-use — think orange chicken, rolled tortilla chips, or peanut butter cups. Sure, you might find creative ways to use them now and then, but are they versatile? Not quite. However, if you head over to the refrigerated section and grab a container of Garlic Spread-Dip, you'll unlock a world of culinary possibilities. This seemingly simple dip is about to transform your flatbreads into something extraordinary.
Whether you opt for the Indian-style flatbread or the naan from the freezer aisle, Trader Joe's Garlic Spread-Dip is a perfect match. Using the flatbread pizza crusts and garlic spread as a base, you can build incredible pizzas with everything you need from Trader Joe's. Try topping the garlic spread with pesto or pesto rosso, then adding mozzarella, sun dried tomatoes, and pepperoni. Bake for eight minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, then finish with arugula, balsamic glaze, and hot honey. This is just one way to do it — once you have the crust and the spread, the topping possibilities are seemingly endless.
If you're looking for a quick snack or appetizer, create mini flatbread pizzas using naan or other flatbreads. If you're looking for a more minimalistic approach, simply spread the garlic dip over a warm flatbread and sprinkle it with herbs like oregano or parsley. For a Mediterranean twist, top your flatbread with a mix of garlic spread, feta, olives, and roasted red peppers. Or, pair the spread with naan or pita bread as a dip for an effortless, tasty snack.
Take inspiration from its Middle Eastern roots
Trader Joe's garlic dip is inspired by toum, a Middle Eastern garlic sauce known for its creamy texture and bold, garlicky flavor. Traditionally, toum is served alongside kebabs or shawarma, making it the perfect pairing for Trader Joe's shawarma chicken thighs. Simply spread a generous amount of the garlic dip on warm pita or flatbread, add slices of the chicken, and top with fresh veggies like cucumber, tomato, and pickled onions for a deliciously easy meal. For a quick and tasty snack, try spreading the garlic dip on pita chips or freshly baked pita bread and sprinkling it with a pinch of za'atar seasoning.
You can also use the garlic spread as a dip for Trader Joe's canned dolmas, adding a creamy and garlicky contrast to the vinegary grape leaves. Or, create a mezze platter using pita bread and garlic spread, alongside olives, hummus, and falafel. Additionally, the garlic dip can be mixed into a dressing to add a creamy, garlicky kick to a fattoush salad. Or, use it as a sauce for Trader Joe's kebabs, adding a rich, bold flavor that complements the spices in the meat. The versatility of this spread makes it an amazing addition to any of your Middle Eastern or Mediterranean-inspired meals and snacks — and so much more.
Even more ways to use the garlic spread
While the garlic spread shines in traditional cuisine-specific dishes, its garlicky goodness is also perfect for an array of culinary creations beyond the usual. Elevate your pasta nights by spreading it on bread for an intensely flavorful garlic bread, or enhance your sandwiches and burgers with a rich, garlicky layer. It's also a fantastic addition as a dipping sauce for fries, adding a bold twist to a classic side. You can blend it into salads, toss it with pasta, or stir it into sauces for an extra burst of flavor.
Fans of this garlic spread have discovered countless inventive ways to incorporate it into their meals, from mixing it into mashed potatoes to using it as a replacement for butter in grilled cheese. Some hardcore garlic enthusiasts have even added it to ice cream. With just garlic, oil, and lemon juice as its core ingredients, this spread is adaptable enough to complement nearly any dish where you want that unmistakable garlic punch. Trader Joe's garlic spread-dip is a must-have in your kitchen arsenal, so be sure to pick up a tub on your next visit — and consider calling the store before you go to make sure this popular item is in stock.