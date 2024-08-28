The Trader Joe's Staple That Will Transform Your Flatbreads

Many of Trader Joe's most popular products are, shall we say, single-use — think orange chicken, rolled tortilla chips, or peanut butter cups. Sure, you might find creative ways to use them now and then, but are they versatile? Not quite. However, if you head over to the refrigerated section and grab a container of Garlic Spread-Dip, you'll unlock a world of culinary possibilities. This seemingly simple dip is about to transform your flatbreads into something extraordinary.

Advertisement

Whether you opt for the Indian-style flatbread or the naan from the freezer aisle, Trader Joe's Garlic Spread-Dip is a perfect match. Using the flatbread pizza crusts and garlic spread as a base, you can build incredible pizzas with everything you need from Trader Joe's. Try topping the garlic spread with pesto or pesto rosso, then adding mozzarella, sun dried tomatoes, and pepperoni. Bake for eight minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, then finish with arugula, balsamic glaze, and hot honey. This is just one way to do it — once you have the crust and the spread, the topping possibilities are seemingly endless.

If you're looking for a quick snack or appetizer, create mini flatbread pizzas using naan or other flatbreads. If you're looking for a more minimalistic approach, simply spread the garlic dip over a warm flatbread and sprinkle it with herbs like oregano or parsley. For a Mediterranean twist, top your flatbread with a mix of garlic spread, feta, olives, and roasted red peppers. Or, pair the spread with naan or pita bread as a dip for an effortless, tasty snack.

Advertisement