Papa Johns Pizza Styles, Ranked Worst To Best

For starters, consider keeping either a pizza cutting wheel or a sharp pair of kitchen shears on hand when digging into a pie. Oftentimes, the pizza place doesn't cut through the middle adequately, leading to the tragic loss of toppings from the end of your slice. Also, if you have little appetites in the house, the kitchen shears work perfectly for cutting large, less-crunchy pieces of pizza in half. The crunchier ones, such as gluten-free and thin crust, are easy to cut with the wheel. (Oh, and personal preference, but we also make a batch of Soda Stream sparkling water every time we order pizza. Just a thought.)

Now on to the gluten-free crust. You'll notice that this is in sixth place, which is kind of unfair because the gluten-free crowd doesn't have any other options. That said, they've got nothing to compare it to, so maybe it's not such a big loss. The best approach, we figure, is to assess this crust based on how it performs against other gluten-free crusts, and in that sense, it does pretty well. While it's a bit too crunchy, it's not greasy, which is the approach some pizza chains take to trying to make GF palatable. We appreciate that they didn't, because then we could apply the garlic-butter dipping sauce to taste. I would like it if I were avoiding gluten, which I sometimes do.

As for toppings, we really liked the original sauce with the mozzarella, and there were plenty of both. We also tried sausage and meatball on this one, hugely enjoying the latter while thumbing down the former.