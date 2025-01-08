11 Store-Bought Chocolate Cakes, Ranked Worst To Best

No dessert is more classic than chocolate cake. You will find twists on it in cuisines worldwide, and rarely will you step into a bakery that does not have some version of it (or several). Chocolate cake is an American institution. After all, it has seen game-changing updates by celebrity chefs like Ina Garten, been mixed with zucchini for extra moisture (and a health kick), and even adjusted for Passover. But while making bakery-worthy chocolate cake from scratch is a common enough pastime for home chefs, sometimes you just don't want to spend three hours in the kitchen or pay $40 at a bakery to enjoy a birthday slice, amiright?

In that case, knowing the best store-bought chocolate cakes is helpful, so we decided to do the dirty work for you. First of all, may I just say that getting 11 cakes home in one piece while two children cause havoc in the back seat should be an Olympic sport. And if it were, I'd be a gold medalist. (Please note that there is a different category for people with three or more children, and no one should have to compete with them.)

In the end, though, we arrived home successfully and got to work. Our taste test involved six victims: the father, the mother, the husband, the small girl, the small boy, and the writer (who loves an excuse to refer to herself in the third person). You can learn more about how we ranked the cakes in the Methodology section at the end, but for now, let's dive in!