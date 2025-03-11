Every Little Caesars Pizza Style, Ranked

If you're like me, then you grew up seeing ads for Little Caesars and thinking that the truncated orange emperor mascot was awfully cute. And if you're like me, you also went around in the third grade saying "Pizza! Pizza!" whenever you saw any pizza and thought it was truly original and hilarious. Perhaps we should hope you are not like me. Regardless of this, I've had Little Caesars pizza only a handful of times in my life, so I had no idea what to expect when it came time to do a taste test.

Little Caesars had a number of different types of crust to choose from (though curiously, none of them was New York style, which I still think every pizza place ought to have, despite learning in our recent Pizza Hut taste test that some chains do not). That said, various kinds of stuffed and unstuffed crust, regular and deep dish, and thin crust give you plenty to choose from when ordering at this pizza joint.

It's interesting to note that Little Caesars does limit its ingredients compared to other chains. For instance, they offer only one sauce (vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes) and one cheese variety (a mozzarella and Muenster blend). In comparison, we tried several sauces from Domino's most popular options and Papa Johns pizza styles included several options too. Originally, we thought this would be boring, but found both sauce and cheese to be so high-quality that we wouldn't have wanted it any other way. As for crust? Well, let's see how they stacked up in the opinions of two children, one partner, and one writer.