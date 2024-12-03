The Ingredient Swap You Need To Sweeten Up Your Latke Game

Whether or not you celebrate Hanukkah shouldn't keep you from enjoying some scrumptious latkes, which are classic, fritter-adjacent potato pancakes. They are warm and fluffy on the inside, crisp on the outside, and dosed with flavor from loads of egg, onions, and matzo meal. Traditionally, latkes are garnished with a healthy heaping of applesauce or sour cream to add sweetness or a bit of tartness, but there's another way to infuse sweetness into the latke itself — swapping out traditional white potatoes for sweet potatoes is the latke game-changer you need to try out this holiday season.

While russet or Yukon Gold potatoes are great for frying and act as a blank canvas for flavor, sweet potatoes are enriched with their own distinct sweet taste. And yet, their signature candied-esque flavor won't overpower the dish, making them perfect for something both sweet and savory like a latke. In other words, feel free to still douse your pancake in sour cream if that's your preference. When it comes to the recipe, it's exactly the same as a classic latke. Just beware that sweet potatoes may cook slightly quicker than a white potato, so plan on revising your fry time. Latkes are also one of the many foods you can cook with your waffle maker. Plus, sweet potatoes are rich in antioxidants and vitamins, so you can absolve yourself of any holiday eating guilt.