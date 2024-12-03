The Ingredient Swap You Need To Sweeten Up Your Latke Game
Whether or not you celebrate Hanukkah shouldn't keep you from enjoying some scrumptious latkes, which are classic, fritter-adjacent potato pancakes. They are warm and fluffy on the inside, crisp on the outside, and dosed with flavor from loads of egg, onions, and matzo meal. Traditionally, latkes are garnished with a healthy heaping of applesauce or sour cream to add sweetness or a bit of tartness, but there's another way to infuse sweetness into the latke itself — swapping out traditional white potatoes for sweet potatoes is the latke game-changer you need to try out this holiday season.
While russet or Yukon Gold potatoes are great for frying and act as a blank canvas for flavor, sweet potatoes are enriched with their own distinct sweet taste. And yet, their signature candied-esque flavor won't overpower the dish, making them perfect for something both sweet and savory like a latke. In other words, feel free to still douse your pancake in sour cream if that's your preference. When it comes to the recipe, it's exactly the same as a classic latke. Just beware that sweet potatoes may cook slightly quicker than a white potato, so plan on revising your fry time. Latkes are also one of the many foods you can cook with your waffle maker. Plus, sweet potatoes are rich in antioxidants and vitamins, so you can absolve yourself of any holiday eating guilt.
There are tons of variations to try with your latkes
Substituting sweet potatoes in your latke recipe is a great modification for the base, but there are so many delicious seasonings and ingredients that pair well with it. Sage and apple sweet potato latkes are a warm, tart variation on the dish. Mixing in fresh sage leaves and red apples, like a Gala or Fuji, into the latke batter really pairs well with the sweetness of the potato. Rosemary and thyme also work to evoke that savory flavor. Instead of sour cream, try topping it with crème fraîche for a slightly more mild garnish that won't let the dish become overly sour or tangy.
Although a far cry from the Hanukkah classic, sweet potato latkes with harissa yogurt are a slightly spicy, Middle Eastern take on the original that may just please your palate. Peppery and smoky from the harissa, these latkes are an absolute flavor bomb that gets evened out with a serving of mild Greek yogurt. If this sounds like your jam, you may also enjoy sweet potato latkes seasoned with curry powder and cayenne pepper. And, of course, for a dessert-style latke, try topping it with brown sugar syrup and candied pecans. So, it seems sweet potato latkes may actually be just as versatile as any other potato pancake. Whether you want something classic, or go for a full-on spice switch up, it's clear it's time to up your latke game.