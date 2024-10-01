Reinvent Your Shepherd's Pie With Mashed Sweet Potatoes

If you're looking for a dish that has all the hearty hallmarks of a cold-weather meal, shepherd's pie ticks all the boxes. Savory ground lamb and roasted veggies blended with rich gravy and topped with a lightly crisped crust of mashed potatoes — what could be more delicious on a chilly day? The only thing that could make this dish more autumnal is swapping out ordinary white mashed potatoes for their sweet, earthy, orange cousins.

Topping your shepherd's pie with sweet potatoes is not only a delicious way to embrace seasonal flavors, it also helps pack in some extra vitamins and nutrients. Though white potatoes are a nutritional powerhouse, sweet potatoes are higher in vitamins A and C, making them a great choice for shoring up your immune system before cold and flu season sets in. They're also high in potassium and fiber, which are important for maintaining heart and gut health, respectively.

Another advantage to a mashed sweet potato crust is the wide array of flavors the tuber complements. Of course, you can stick to the traditional combination of salt, pepper, butter, and cream, but it might be fun to spice things up. Give a shepherd's pie a South Asian twist, for instance, by preparing a lamb curry filling topped with sweet potatoes seasoned with garam masala. If you're strapped for time, you can easily add these flavors to a pre-made sweet potato mash and curry or use a high-quality canned beef stew for a tasty shortcut.

