For The Best Baked Sweet Potatoes, Your Freezer Is Key

A sweet spin on the classic baked potato, baked sweet potatoes make for a delicious side dish or snack. Topped with butter, some cinnamon, or even a mix of herbs and cheeses, these tubers are both versatile and nutritious. But for the absolute best baked sweet potatoes that are caramelized on the outside and fluffy on the inside, your freezer is key.

That might sound counterintuitive. After all, how does freezing an ingredient first somehow yield a more tender and flavorful end product? But the freezer method of baking sweet potatoes is tried and true. It essentially forces out all of the moisture inside the potato, leaving the dense flesh to roast up into a light and airy consistency when baked.

Here's how to do it. First, wash and scrub the sweet potatoes and allow them to dry fully. Pop them into the freezer for a minimum of three hours. Remove them from the freezer, wrap tightly in aluminum foil, and bake in the oven for two hours. You can set the oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit but there is no need to wait for it to preheat before adding the potatoes, as they'll cook while the oven comes to temperature. If you want a nice and caramelized outer skin, remove the foil and dial up the temperature for the last 30 or 40 minutes.

