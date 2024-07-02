Transform Your Leftover Sweet Potatoes Into A Delicious Pancake Stack

Sweet potato pancakes: they sound like they should be a sweet potato version of a classic latkes recipe, but they're not. Instead, they give your regular morning pancakes a run for their money. Aside from serving up admirable stacks of flapjacks, using sweet potatoes in your pancake recipe allows you to get rid of some leftovers you have left hanging out in the fridge. This stack of sweet spud deliciousness calls for 1 ½ cups of sweet potatoes, plus 1 cup of all-purpose flour. This combo creates the foundation for the batter. A ½ cup of sour cream and ¾ cup of milk replace the buttermilk that normally goes into a basic buttermilk pancake recipe.

A large egg, a few tablespoons of butter, ½ teaspoon of baking soda, ¾ teaspoon of baking powder, and ¼ teaspoon of salt provide binders, the necessary oils, and the leavening agents. Add 1 ½ tablespoons of maple syrup, as well as a dash of nutmeg and cinnamon infuse your short stack with sweetness. As with most quick breads recipes, this calls for the wet ingredients to be mixed together first, and then the dry ingredients to get their turn in a separate bowl.