Chopsticks Are Your Secret Weapon For Perfect Hasselback Potatoes

Potatoes are some of the world's most versatile vegetables, gifting us a long list of mouthwatering snacks and side dishes (french fries and mashed potatoes, looking at you). And there's something particularly satisfying about biting into a crunchy roast spud, which is where hasselback potatoes come in. This famously crispy variation involves cutting slits along the length of the potato, almost the entire way through, to create a unique, fan-like shape, then baking it cut side up, at a high heat. Using this technique creates a greater surface area for oil and other ingredients to be absorbed, resulting in a spud that's deliciously crunchy on the outside, and delightfully fluffy on the inside.

Slicing spuds in this manner isn't always an easy task, however. Their rounded shape can make them difficult to hold, increasing your risk of injury; while it can also be difficult to gauge how deep to actually cut. Fear not, because you have an ally waiting in your kitchen drawer that's about to make this process quick, easy, and most importantly, injury-free (and, by the way, is favored by top foodies like Ree Drummond). That ally is a pair of plain old chopsticks, which you can simply place on either side of the potato before slicing, slowly, at regular intervals (about every half a centimeter) with a small, sharp paring knife. Not only will this hold the potato steady, it will stop you from cutting all the way through. Hassle-free hasselback potatoes, here we come.

