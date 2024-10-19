Boiling sweet potatoes can often lead to a bland and watery result, which is why baking or roasting them is often recommended. But simmering them in a rich cinnamon compound butter changes the game entirely. This simple technique not only enhances the natural sweetness of the potatoes but also adds layers of flavor that evoke the essence of fall. As the potatoes gently soak in the buttery warmth, they absorb a delicious depth that transforms them into a comforting side dish, perfect for any autumn meal.

Creating a cinnamon compound butter is super easy: Simply mix a stick of softened unsalted butter with one teaspoon of cinnamon. Once it's mixed well, wrap it in plastic wrap and shape the butter into a log, then refrigerate until firm. When you're ready to use it, slice off coins of the chilled butter and let them melt gently into a simmer of water with your sweet potatoes. You can also add milk or half and half to the water for an even more indulgent bite.

And while a simple cinnamon butter is delicious with sweet potatoes, you can add even more depth by incorporating more complementary spices and flavors, including nutmeg, ginger, maple, and orange zest. These flavors all play well with the mild, sweet flavor of the sweet potatoes, and are perfect in baked goods or with toast.