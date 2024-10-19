The Warming Compound Butter You Should Simmer Sweet Potatoes In
Boiling sweet potatoes can often lead to a bland and watery result, which is why baking or roasting them is often recommended. But simmering them in a rich cinnamon compound butter changes the game entirely. This simple technique not only enhances the natural sweetness of the potatoes but also adds layers of flavor that evoke the essence of fall. As the potatoes gently soak in the buttery warmth, they absorb a delicious depth that transforms them into a comforting side dish, perfect for any autumn meal.
Creating a cinnamon compound butter is super easy: Simply mix a stick of softened unsalted butter with one teaspoon of cinnamon. Once it's mixed well, wrap it in plastic wrap and shape the butter into a log, then refrigerate until firm. When you're ready to use it, slice off coins of the chilled butter and let them melt gently into a simmer of water with your sweet potatoes. You can also add milk or half and half to the water for an even more indulgent bite.
And while a simple cinnamon butter is delicious with sweet potatoes, you can add even more depth by incorporating more complementary spices and flavors, including nutmeg, ginger, maple, and orange zest. These flavors all play well with the mild, sweet flavor of the sweet potatoes, and are perfect in baked goods or with toast.
More ways to marry cinnamon butter and sweet potatoes
Once you've tried sweet potatoes simmered in cinnamon butter, you may find yourself wanting to experiment with other methods that pair the natural sweetness with the rich, spiced butter. Fortunately, there are plenty of wonderful — and easy — dishes to try. Roasting sweet potatoes — whether chopped into cubes or sliced into round — allows the edges to caramelize, intensifying their flavor. Hasselback sweet potatoes, with their thin, crispy layers, also benefit from the richness of compound butter and create an attractive side that will wow dinner guests.
For something simpler, baked sweet potatoes can be split open and topped with a generous pat of cinnamon butter, letting it melt into the fluffy center. Sweet potato fries and mashed sweet potatoes are also great canvases for this spiced butter, especially when paired with a drizzle of maple syrup, honey, or a sprinkle of brown sugar.
However, just because sweet flavors work so well doesn't mean savory alternatives should be overlooked. Try blending cinnamon butter with sage, garlic, or even curry powder for a more complex flavor profile. A dash of paprika or a hint of chili adds a welcome heat to balance the buttery richness, transforming sweet potatoes into a savory, unexpected side dish.