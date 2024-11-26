The Crispiest Fries Get Triple Cooked

When it comes to achieving perfectly crispy fries, a single fry simply won't cut it. You might have heard of a double-fried french fry, which results in a crispy, golden brown fry. Triple-cooking french fries sounds like a scary amount of oil, but don't fret — the first cook actually takes place in a pot of boiling water. This technique is widely credited to British Chef Heston Blumenthal, and it serves to eliminate as much moisture as possible in the potato for a soft inside and incredibly crunchy exterior.

With two different styles of cooking, and multiple cooking temperatures throughout the entire process, a triple cooked french fry will have a texture that is difficult to find with other methods of cooking french fries. The potatoes are first boiled to break down the starch, which ensures that the potatoes has a fluffy, tender inside. Frying one time will result in a crispy exterior, but the double fry will keep the fries crispy for a longer amount of time, even as they cool.

This is a more intensive and time-consuming technique, so it's not necessarily the best way to cook french fries in a time crunch or for a large group. It's also best to make this style of fry in small batches to ensure consistency. These restaurant-quality french fries are great to wow guests at a small dinner party or for a special dinner.