The Simple Technique That Gives You The Best French Fries

There are many dishes that are simply best when made at home — chicken noodle soup, for example, or a crispy, gooey grilled cheese. In general, though, french fries aren't among them. They're too often disappointingly soggy and flavorless. But that's all about to change with one radically simple frying technique that will turn those drab home-cooked spuds into the best, crispiest french fries you've ever had.

Just as you should always start boiling potatoes in a pot of cold water, you should start frying your french fries in cold oil. It sounds contrary to conventional wisdom; you've probably always preheated your oil when deep-frying anything. But there's science behind starting with cold liquid. Root vegetables, like potatoes, have a significant amount of starch in them. When you put cold potatoes into boiling water, that starch turns into a gelatinous coating. It becomes mushy, falls away from the potato, and leaves the inside still left to cook.

When you start your fries in cold oil, they all start at the same temperature, and because they heat evenly and slowly, they retain more of their natural moisture. When you drop your cold potatoes into hot oil, meanwhile, they rapidly begin losing moisture and absorbing hot oil. But because of the gradual temperature change, letting your fries sit in oil longer with this technique doesn't oversaturate them. Once the oil comes to a boil and your french fries reach the perfect golden brown, they will have that desired crispness on the outside and restaurant-quality interior fluffiness.