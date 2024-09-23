12 Unique Toppings You Should Be Adding To Baked Sweet Potatoes

Welcome, the sweet potato: pacifier of picky eaters around the world, the subject of heated debate at the Thanksgiving dinner table, and one of the top foods to cook all wrong in the kitchen. Whether you are baking them whole, roasting them in cubes, making oven-baked fries, or even — heaven forbid — boiling them first, the right toppings can make all the difference when added to your baked sweet potatoes.

While you may be tempted to just plop some butter, sugar, and cinnamon on your tubers and turn them into a dessert, there's a world of flavors that can elevate baked sweet potatoes. As a cook of over 20 years and the author of At the Immigrant's Table, an international recipes food blog, and countless articles printed in magazines and newspapers around the world, I've made my fair share of baked potatoes for clients and my own family. Some stood out as failures, and others rocked our world with their outstanding flavor profiles.

From sweet to savory, creamy to crunchy, here are 12 unique toppings you should add to baked sweet potatoes to make them stand out. Whether you're an adventurous eater or simply someone looking for a new tried-and-true recipe, we urge you to give these unusual combinations a try with baked sweet potatoes, whether they be the American or Japanese variety.

