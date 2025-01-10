Good hummus is creamy and silky with a light, fluffy texture and toppings like roasted pine nuts and shredded red peppers. It's garlicky and savory with hints of roasted sesame, and sometimes garden herbs like thyme or basil. Good hummus is one of the tastiest appetizers, but it's hard to find the perfect hummus at the grocery store, and making your own hummus can be daunting. Texture isn't the only thing to account for in buying hummus; at the store you'll find quite a few brands that just don't hit the mark. They can often be bland or have a heavy, thick texture. You may want to avoid pickle-centric hummus and gravitate toward something more classic, like Fresh Cravings Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, which Chowhound chose as a top store-bought hummus option for its flavor and whipped texture.

Even the best store-bought hummus isn't quite the same as homemade or what you can find at restaurants. There's something about fresh-made, expertly blended hummus that's just different, and it's not as difficult as you might think to achieve. There are a few ways to improve the texture of your hummus, like soaking and peeling your chickpeas. Some say you should use rehydrated, dried chickpeas and others swear by the canned version. But there is one trick for fluffy homemade hummus that transcends the others; it works no matter what kind of chickpeas you use, the type of oil, or the amount of garlic. For the fluffiest homemade hummus, use a blender and blend for longer than usual.