How Trader Joe's Keeps Its Wine Priced So Low

You might be unfamiliar with Charles Shaw wine by name. But, more likely than not, you've had it served neatly in a paper cup at an office party or poetry reading. Or, perhaps you do know Charles Shaw; maybe it's your drink of choice, an economical wine to sip and enjoy at dinner. The Trader Joe's exclusive has become a staple in many Americans' lives. Devotees of the wine refer to it simply as Two-Buck Chuck, a reference to the wine's impossibly low price point. For years, the brand sold its various wines for $1.99 per bottle.

Now, of course, the price of Charles Shaw wine varies based on location. Still, this Trader Joe's wine only varies between $2 to $4 in price (don't worry – the grocer's other wines also carry a reasonable price tag). It's nothing if not a good deal. But, how has this wine remained so inexpensive? Rumors regarding the mysteriously low price point abound, with some concluding that the price was an act of revenge by the vintner Charles Shaw against his ex-wife in a divorce dispute. However, this is simply not true. The real reason behind the brand's low price point comes down to a few key factors, including automated production, less expensive materials, and cheap land. And, though the revenge explanation is not true, the invention of Two Buck Chuck does begin with a series of unfortunate events befalling Charles Shaw.