Cheesy Caprese Chicken Bake Recipe

This cheesy caprese chicken bake is the perfect dish if you are looking for something light, quick, healthy, and flavorful. The dish features a combination of juicy chicken breast, cherry tomatoes, and red onion simmered in a delicious sauce made with balsamic vinegar, olive oil, garlic, basil, and honey, and it's finished with fresh mozzarella and tomato slices for extra creaminess and flavor.

The recipe developer, Milena Manolova, highly recommends this recipe. She says, "Each ingredient in this dish plays an important role, and when they all come together, the result is a simple dish with the perfect flavor combination. The rich, savory chicken, the tangy tomatoes, the sweetness of the honey, and the creaminess of the mozzarella are so different but balance each other so well. And, the addition of garlic and basil only enhances the flavor, giving it a fresh, herby kick."

This dish is not only delicious but also easy to make. It's simple enough for a weeknight meal but flavorful enough to impress guests at a dinner party. It's naturally gluten-free and can easily be made dairy-free by using a plant-based cheese instead of mozzarella.

