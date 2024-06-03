Cheesy Caprese Chicken Bake Recipe
This cheesy caprese chicken bake is the perfect dish if you are looking for something light, quick, healthy, and flavorful. The dish features a combination of juicy chicken breast, cherry tomatoes, and red onion simmered in a delicious sauce made with balsamic vinegar, olive oil, garlic, basil, and honey, and it's finished with fresh mozzarella and tomato slices for extra creaminess and flavor.
The recipe developer, Milena Manolova, highly recommends this recipe. She says, "Each ingredient in this dish plays an important role, and when they all come together, the result is a simple dish with the perfect flavor combination. The rich, savory chicken, the tangy tomatoes, the sweetness of the honey, and the creaminess of the mozzarella are so different but balance each other so well. And, the addition of garlic and basil only enhances the flavor, giving it a fresh, herby kick."
This dish is not only delicious but also easy to make. It's simple enough for a weeknight meal but flavorful enough to impress guests at a dinner party. It's naturally gluten-free and can easily be made dairy-free by using a plant-based cheese instead of mozzarella.
Gather all the ingredients for the cheesy caprese chicken bake recipe
The ingredients used for this recipe are: fresh chicken breast, sweet and ripe cherry tomatoes, creamy fresh mozzarella, red onion, honey, fresh basil, garlic, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, black pepper, and salt.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Season the chicken
Place the chicken in a baking dish and season with ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon black pepper.
Step 3: Cut the cherries
Slice the whole cherry tomatoes in half. Set aside.
Step 4: Make the sauce
In a bowl, whisk the balsamic, olive oil, minced garlic, ¼ teaspoon black pepper, ½ teaspoon salt, chopped basil, and honey.
Step 5: Add the veggies to the chicken
Add the red onion and halved cherry tomatoes from step 3 to the chicken.
Step 6: Add the sauce
Pour over the balsamic sauce.
Step 7: Bake
Bake on the middle rack for 30 minutes.
Step 8: Add the mozzarella and cherry tomatoes
Remove from the oven and layer the sliced mozzarella and reserved tomatoes on top of the chicken.
Step 9: Bake again
Return to the oven and bake for 10 more minutes.
Step 10: Serve and enjoy
Serve while hot.
How should you serve this cheesy caprese chicken bake?
Garnish the caprese chicken bake with fresh basil leaves and a drizzle of balsamic glaze for an extra touch of flavor. You can serve this dish over a bed of pasta, such as penne or spaghetti. This will make it more of a complete meal and provide a delicious contrast to the creamy, cheesy sauce. Rice, white or brown, is also a great option. Rustic sourdough bread or a baguette are perfect to soak up all the yummy sauce. If you prefer to stay away from carbs and gluten, a simple green salad or roasted vegetables can be great as a side dish.
For those who like a little kick, try adding some crushed red pepper flakes or a pinch of cayenne pepper to the sauce for a bit of heat. If you don't have fresh mozzarella, you can try using fontina, provolone, or even goat cheese for a different flavor profile. If you prefer a dairy-free dish, substitute the mozzarella with a vegan cheese.
How do you store caprese chicken bake, and can you make the dish in advance?
To store the cheesy caprese chicken bake, you should allow the dish to cool completely. Place it in an airtight container and store it in the refrigerator for up to 3–4 days. Reheat the dish in the oven or microwave when you're ready to enjoy it.
You can also make the cheesy caprese chicken bake in advance, which can be a great time-saver if you're planning a dinner party or just want to have a delicious meal ready to go. To make the dish in advance, prepare the chicken and sauce as normal, but don't add the mozzarella or tomato slices. Instead, place the dish in an airtight container and store it in the refrigerator for up to 2–3 days. When you're ready to serve it, reheat the dish in the oven or microwave, and then top it with fresh mozzarella and tomato slices. This will ensure that the cheese is freshly melted and the tomatoes are still juicy.
This recipe takes the beloved formula of a caprese salad and transforms it into a practically effortless sheet-pan recipe that's perfect for quick dinners.
Ingredients
- 24 ounces boneless, skinless chicken breast (3 breasts)
- ½ + ½ teaspoon salt, divided
- ¼ + ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper, divided
- 18 ounces cherry tomatoes, 4 tomatoes sliced and set aside for topping
- ⅓ cup balsamic vinegar
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
- ¼ cup honey
- ½ cup sliced red onion
- 6 slices fresh mozzarella
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Place the chicken in a baking dish and season with ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon black pepper.
- Slice the whole cherry tomatoes in half. Set aside.
- In a bowl, whisk the balsamic, olive oil, minced garlic, ¼ teaspoon black pepper, ½ teaspoon salt, chopped basil, and honey.
- Add the red onion and halved cherry tomatoes from step 3 to the chicken.
- Pour over the balsamic sauce.
- Bake on the middle rack for 30 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and layer the sliced mozzarella and reserved tomatoes on top of the chicken.
- Return to the oven and bake for 10 more minutes.
- Serve while hot.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|621
|Total Fat
|26.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|10.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|171.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|41.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.4 g
|Total Sugars
|32.8 g
|Sodium
|1,150.0 mg
|Protein
|54.3 g