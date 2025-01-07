13 Mildly Annoying Things About Shopping At Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's is known for its quirky decor, interesting products, and horrendous parking lots. The company has even started joking about it in its advertising. Claims even sprang up that Trader Joe's was deliberately limiting the size of the lots (or looking for small lots on purpose) as a way for the grocery chain to save money.

The parking lots at Trader Joe's tend to be terrible, but the reason why is really not that sinister, according to the hosts of the "Inside Trader Joe's" podcast. Cities generally assign commercial parking based on the size of a business, so Trader Joe's, with its smaller stores, gets fewer parking spaces than a larger supermarket might. Some unlucky locations don't get any parking at all. Again, though, this is all about zoning and local rules rather than any devious corporate motives.

These issues with parking have started to become less of an issue at many new Trader Joe's locations, however. The chain isn't planning to make stores bigger to get more parking, but it has opened several new stores in strip malls and shopping centers that have huge central parking lots. For now, though, those larger lots remain an exciting sight, with the size of the parking lot at one new store in Palm Harbor, Florida even making the local news (via 10 Tampa Bay).