The Best Trader Joe's Snacks For Any Craving
Known for its unique offerings and quirky food names, Trader Joe's is heaven for anyone who likes a good snack. The majority of the store's products are sold under the Trader Joe's label (or a fun spin on the brand to tie into the theme of the food), and there's something on the shelves for every type of craving.
To compile a list of the best of the Trader Joe's snacks, we looked at different flavors, like sweet or salty, as well as textures, such as creamy or crunchy. The optimal snacks are portable or come in smaller portions, so we considered how well we'd be able to enjoy these favorites on the go. With three young kids, we've tested many of these options in lunchboxes and on road trips, making note of which ones provided some extra nutrition and kept us from getting hangry as we went through the day. Of course, we had to add some of our personal picks to the list as well, since there are times when we're just craving a little sweet bite.
Some of these treats have been on the shelves for years while others are newer additions that make excellent snacks. See which will work for you (plus take advantage of other Trader Joe's secrets you wish you knew sooner) to pick out the perfect options to satisfy your cravings when a snack attack hits.
Salty: Mini (Almost) Everything Bagel Sandwich Crackers
We love a snack that's easy to munch on, and the Trader Joe's Mini (Almost) Everything Bagel Sandwich Crackers fit the bill. It's hard to pinpoint exactly what flavor these little sandwich crackers include since they're a unique blend of everything, just like the name suggests. But they definitely satisfy that craving for salty food without adding a ton of sodium (only 220 milligrams per serving), which is why they're the first thing we reach for when we want a little salty snack. The cracker is packed with poppy seeds, dried garlic and onion, plus a generous seasoning of salt. The only standard everything bagel ingredient they're missing is sesame seeds, which was intentional to make this snack more allergy-friendly.
These look just like an everything bagel, even down to the cream cheese filling. But while a bagel has a soft interior, these crackers are crunchy all the way through. This texture works really well if you're in the mood for a crispy, salty cracker. Trader Joe's has a strong lineup of items with everything bagel seasoning, from smoked salmon to cheddar cheese, but the crackers remain our favorite way to enjoy this tasty seasoning blend. For a charcuterie board, we like the full-size crackers, but for snacking, the mini sandwich version is the best. You can make your own version of everything but the bagel seasoning at home, but it's hard to beat the convenience of these snacks.
Sweet: Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
The Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups are a must-buy at the store, whether you're looking specifically for sweet snacks or just want to try some of the store items with a cult-like following. The peanut butter cups are practically addictive thanks to the high-quality ingredients that work together to form one of the most iconic flavor pairings of all time. The milk chocolate version is also tasty, but the combination of dark chocolate with creamy peanut butter is something special. These are bite-sized, so they make the perfect snack. The dark chocolate is super smooth and not bitter, and it pairs well with the creamy peanut butter inside. Each one comes wrapped in a paper cup so they don't stick to each other in the box.
These don't contain any artificial ingredients or colorings, just smooth peanut butter and rich dark chocolate. They may still be a treat item, but you can feel a little bit better about getting these candies compared to some other brands since they're made with such high-quality ingredients. That definitely contributes to the smooth taste as well. Peanut butter and chocolate are so popular together that Trader Joe's pairs them up in everything from granola to Joe-Joe's sandwich cookies.
Crunchy: PB&J Snack Duo
For a crunchy snack that also works well in a lunchbox, the Trader Joe's PB&J Snack Duo is perfect. Each individual pack includes crispy wafers stuffed with peanut butter along with sweet jelly for dipping. Peanut butter and jelly are a delicious combination on their own, but adding something crunchy to PB&J takes this basic snack to new heights. You can add ingredients like chips or bacon to create a similar effect with a standard sandwich; however, these convenient snacks do all of the work for you in one ready-to-eat package.
The raspberry fruit spread in this snack pack is the perfect complement to the crunchy peanut buttery stick. The wafers are extra crispy and light and work well with the creamy peanut butter inside. This snack has all of the textures that we love together, plus a balance of salty peanut butter and sweet jelly.
This is a great portable snack, but because it includes peanut butter, it's not always great for kids' lunches if your school is nut-free. We reach for this snack on road trips and before kids' evening activities. It is filling enough to give them a little boost of energy before practice but doesn't require any prep. All we have to do is pull a few individually wrapped packs out of the box and go.
Fruity: Soft & Juicy Mango
If you're not excited about dried fruit, you have to try the Trader Joe's Soft & Juicy Mango. This snack retains some of its juiciness for a fruity bite that is easy to eat but still soft and sweet. We love to snack on fresh mango, but it's not always convenient since cutting up mango takes some know-how. Plus, fresh mango can create a bigger mess and isn't easy to eat while we run errands around town. This is where the soft and juicy version comes in handy. It has the same kind of flavor without the sticky mess.
You really can't go wrong with any of the dried mango from Trader Joe's, and we've added all varieties to our snack stash, depending on what we are craving. The unsweetened version is a little tougher, but it works great with trail mix to add some fruit flavor. The sweetened green mango is cut in slightly smaller pieces and has a tart taste that's balanced out by added sugar. It's a good snack substitute for tart candies. The chili seasoned dried mango has a bit of heat and is a favorite of our spice-loving son. But the Soft & Juicy Mango is the one that we keep coming back to when we want a fruit snack.
Sour: Sour Jelly Beans
We admit that we love snacking on classic candy, and the Trader Joe's Sour Jelly Beans give us a burst of sugar plus some mouth-watering sour flavor. The brand describes them as "mouth-puckering," and based on our expression after each bite, we have to agree. They are super chewy, and the flavor lasts through the entire mouthful, which we can't say for all jelly bean brands that we've tried. Even though many stores carry countless sour candy options that have evolved over the years, these remain a top choice thanks to the texture and super sour flavor.
Each bag of these jelly beans comes with five flavors: green apple, blue raspberry, lemon, tangerine, and cranberry. They're made without artificial colors, so the hues are a little bit more subdued compared to some other brands, but they are still colorful enough to use for candy decorations. They're bite-sized and perfect to pair with salty snacks, such as popcorn or chips. Each bag is just 4 ounces, and the only thing we wish for this snack is that the bag could be resealed. If you only want a handful of jelly beans for a quick treat, make sure that you have some way to secure any extras in the bag. Of course, they're so good that you may not have any left over, especially when that craving for something sour and sweet hits.
Creamy: Spinach & Kale Greek Yogurt Dip
When we want a rich, creamy snack, we turn to Trader Joe's Spinach & Kale Greek Yogurt Dip. As the name suggests, kale and spinach are the dominant ingredients, but this dip also has chunks of carrots and red peppers. Kale and spinach are both high in vitamins, so you can feel good about noshing on this tasty and nutritious snack. The dip has a strong garlic flavor, plus green onion to make it more savory. There are a lot of vegetables in this dip, which is chunkier than many other dip styles. You may need to mix it when you first open the dip to incorporate all of the ingredients evenly.
Thanks to the base of Greek yogurt, this dip has plenty of protein. Compared to sour cream-based dips, this version has a lot less fat and calories. We love to use it to dip fresh vegetables, such as tomatoes and carrots, when we want a creamy snack that will also help keep us full. For a creamy addition to a charcuterie board, you can put a bit in a small bowl alongside fresh veggies and crackers. It also works in place of mayo on sandwiches for a creamy and rich condiment that adds flavor as well.
Savory: Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Rings
When we want a savory snack, we often grab chips or crackers, especially those with strong flavors and seasonings. A sour cream and onion combo is a popular option that has plenty of zest plus a savory element. The Trader Joe's Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Rings provide a similar crunch with delectably umami-rich taste. They're mini-sized and perfect for snacking or packing in your lunch. Unlike traditional chips, however, these are made with red lentils and rice flour, so they're also good for those who are gluten-free. The ingredients give these snacks an extra crispy crunch and makes them a little bit heftier than a light, airy chip. If you're craving onion rings, this is also a fantastic alternative with a similar shape and flavor.
We like these as a car snack thanks to the savory flavor as well as the lack of mess, which is common with other sour cream and onion chips or onion rings. They are baked instead of fried, so the residue left on your hands is minimal compared to greasy chips. The seasoning, which is where the savory onion taste comes from, is infused into the rings but also applied generously on the outside. These keep us full while staying true to the sour cream and onion flavor that we crave.
Spicy: Chili & Lime Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips
For those who love the heat of Takis, the Trader Joe's Chili & Lime Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips are a delicious substitute that have a slightly more elevated taste and better-for-you ingredients. In a side-by-side comparison of generic items and name-brand foods, the Trader Joe's chips came out on top. These definitely have a kick, but the lime and crispy chip balance out the generous dusting of chili powder. The chips are spicy enough to be interesting but won't burn your throat. The addition of lime gives extra brightness, which is why we actually prefer these over other chili-spiced chips and snacks. Trader Joe's uses paprika, turmeric, and vegetable juice to give the chips their bold red color rather than using chemically derived coloring.
The rolled corn chip shape makes these super crispy and hefty, so these also work great to satisfy crunchy snack cravings. Use a creamy dip, such as guacamole or hummus, to balance out the texture and spicy flavor. But don't worry about a five-alarm fire from this snack since it is just on the right side of spicy even when eaten on its own.
Sharp: Sharp Cheddar Cheese Snack Pack
You can always find snack cheese in our fridge, and the Trader Joe's Sharp Cheddar Cheese Snack Pack is convenient and delicious. It includes sharp white cheddar, which has a nice bite with a creamy texture, all in a portable pack. The cheese is firm and doesn't get easily smushed and crumbled, even when packed with other snacks in your bag. Each piece can be eaten in just a few bites and doesn't need any prep. Just unwrap and enjoy!
Each pack comes with 10 individually wrapped pieces of cheese. You can take the entire bag or just pull out a piece or two to pack for lunch or a snack. This is an option that we grab when we know that we'll have a snack craving later in the day, especially if we're trying to avoid indulging in super sweet snacks. Paired with some nuts, fruit, and a hard-boiled egg, the sharp white cheddar cheese can even work for a light meal on the go. It also makes an excellent addition to lunchboxes and gives some extra energy before sports practice for our kids. Each piece has 5 grams of protein and keeps us full, even though it is a small piece of cheese. These aren't great to serve with crackers or as a stacker, but they are perfect when you want a little bite of sharp cheddar.
Briny: Spicy Tempura Seaweed Snack
Get the briny umami-rich flavor of seaweed with a crispy tempura exterior in the Trader Joe's Spicy Tempura Seaweed Snack. The nori seaweed used for these bite-sized snacks is harvested in Korea and then dipped in a light tempura batter. Rather than a heavy fried batter exterior, tempura is made with cold water and flour that keeps this snack super airy. The crunch from the tempura is subtle, but it adds a little bit extra to standard nori sheets to transform them into a more filling and interesting snack. The briny flavor from the seaweed is still the dominant flavor and the reason why our nori-loving family is so enthusiastic about these snacks.
You can get seaweed snacks from other stores, but what sets this one apart is the extra flavorful exterior. In addition to the delicate tempura, these snacks also add a dash of spicy seasoning to make them even more interesting. The blend is similar to Japanese togarashi, which is a blend that uses dried peppers, sesame seeds, ginger, and other spices to bring heat as well as depth to food. It has a nice balance of savory and spice, but it's the briny flavor of the sea that makes us continue to grab handfuls of this tasty snack.
Chewy: Chewy Chocolate & Peanut Butter Protein Bars
We use the peanut butter protein granola from Trader Joe's as a breakfast item, but it's not always the most convenient thing to grab on the go. Fortunately, there's a similar option that is chewy and delicious in bar form. When we want a chewy snack, the Trader Joe's Chewy Chocolate & Peanut Butter Protein Bars are a no brainer. Not only are these perfect for those who love granola bars, but they also provide a little extra bit of protein that will keep you full. Each bar has 10 grams of protein, which come from peanuts, soy protein, and brown rice protein. There is also a nice base of chocolate with a generous chocolate drizzle over the top of the bar.
They have a nice chewy texture and the perfect flavor pairing of chocolate and peanut butter. Compared to some other crunchy granola bars, these are much easier to eat and don't make a mess. We started grabbing them for a mid-morning snack because they satisfy that craving for something chewy while also bringing in two of our favorite snack ingredients, peanut butter and chocolate. Because they contain peanuts, however, you may need to look for something else if you're sending them to a nut-free school environment.