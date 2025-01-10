The Best Trader Joe's Snacks For Any Craving

Known for its unique offerings and quirky food names, Trader Joe's is heaven for anyone who likes a good snack. The majority of the store's products are sold under the Trader Joe's label (or a fun spin on the brand to tie into the theme of the food), and there's something on the shelves for every type of craving.

To compile a list of the best of the Trader Joe's snacks, we looked at different flavors, like sweet or salty, as well as textures, such as creamy or crunchy. The optimal snacks are portable or come in smaller portions, so we considered how well we'd be able to enjoy these favorites on the go. With three young kids, we've tested many of these options in lunchboxes and on road trips, making note of which ones provided some extra nutrition and kept us from getting hangry as we went through the day. Of course, we had to add some of our personal picks to the list as well, since there are times when we're just craving a little sweet bite.

Some of these treats have been on the shelves for years while others are newer additions that make excellent snacks. See which will work for you (plus take advantage of other Trader Joe's secrets you wish you knew sooner) to pick out the perfect options to satisfy your cravings when a snack attack hits.