This Unique Cheese Has To Be On Your Next Charcuterie Board

Whether you're hosting a holiday party or preparing your own "girl dinner" of snack foods, charcuterie boards are the delicious, aesthetically pleasing way to eat all the meats and cheeses you desire, plus fun additions like jams, nuts, and even the star of your next charcuterie board: frozen pickles. When it comes to curating your own, the options are truly endless, which can be both thrilling and overwhelming. How do you know which cheeses will delight a crowd and which will fall flat?

To help you avoid boring charcuterie ingredients and opt for more unique ones, Chowhound consulted bona fide charcuterie expert Dominick DiBartolomeo, owner of The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills. The specialty store carries gourmet meats, cheeses, wines, and other goodies, and even offers custom cheese and charcuterie boards. When it comes to out-of-the-box cheese ideas, DiBartolomeo says, "I love seeing fresh chèvres on a board. They have such unique shapes and you can even find some with ash on them that makes a really good looking board."

Chèvre is simply the French word for goat, and there are technically a variety of goat cheeses on the market, with textures ranging from creamy to crumbly. Chèvre tends to have a mellow but tangy flavor that balances out your cheese board when accompanied by something mild and creamy like a brie, and something harder and bolder like a sharp cheddar. For added flavor, you can even mix your chèvre with fruit jam or marinate your goat cheese so it's seasoned to perfection.