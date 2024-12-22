This Unique Cheese Has To Be On Your Next Charcuterie Board
Whether you're hosting a holiday party or preparing your own "girl dinner" of snack foods, charcuterie boards are the delicious, aesthetically pleasing way to eat all the meats and cheeses you desire, plus fun additions like jams, nuts, and even the star of your next charcuterie board: frozen pickles. When it comes to curating your own, the options are truly endless, which can be both thrilling and overwhelming. How do you know which cheeses will delight a crowd and which will fall flat?
To help you avoid boring charcuterie ingredients and opt for more unique ones, Chowhound consulted bona fide charcuterie expert Dominick DiBartolomeo, owner of The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills. The specialty store carries gourmet meats, cheeses, wines, and other goodies, and even offers custom cheese and charcuterie boards. When it comes to out-of-the-box cheese ideas, DiBartolomeo says, "I love seeing fresh chèvres on a board. They have such unique shapes and you can even find some with ash on them that makes a really good looking board."
Chèvre is simply the French word for goat, and there are technically a variety of goat cheeses on the market, with textures ranging from creamy to crumbly. Chèvre tends to have a mellow but tangy flavor that balances out your cheese board when accompanied by something mild and creamy like a brie, and something harder and bolder like a sharp cheddar. For added flavor, you can even mix your chèvre with fruit jam or marinate your goat cheese so it's seasoned to perfection.
Perfect pairings for chèvre on and off the board
Once you've picked out a beautiful chèvre, it's hard to go wrong when assembling the rest of your board, according to Dominick DiBartolomeo. "I really believe cheese is so popular because it goes with everything," he says. "I love salty cured meats, flavorful jams, assorted nuts, fresh and dry fruit. The possibilities are endless."
That said, pairing goat cheese with fruit preserves or honey makes for an iconic bite, especially atop a crisp, savory cracker because of the complimentary yet distinct flavors. DiBartolomeo agrees, saying, "I love pairing contrasting flavors. If there's a salty cheese, I love to have something sweet to pair with it." Designing a great charcuterie or cheese board is all about including a bounty of harmonious flavors and textures.
It could also be about having the perfect wine to accompany your French-inspired assortment of treats. After all, wine and cheese is a classic duo that is often served at classy events, and cheese boards are eaten after dinner in France. To pair with a fresh chèvre, DiBartolomeo says, "I love wines from the Loire Valley, particularly from Chenin Blanc." This versatile variety typically features a friendly, bright profile that cuts through rich, creamy cheeses and preps your taste buds for your next delicious bite.