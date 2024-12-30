How To Incorporate Stinky Cheeses Into Your Cooking

While brave enough to try a small bite of Roquefort or a light smear of Camembert on a cracker, bringing stinky cheeses home and incorporating them into your rotation of recipes is another matter. If the pungent aroma isn't enough deterrent, figuring out how to use them can be intimidating, as the possibility of wasting good ingredients on a dish no one will eat can seem like an exercise in futility.

Many cheese connoisseurs believe the stinkier it is, the better it will taste, and adding it to a recipe will only improve the flavor, but some of us might require a little more convincing. To help us develop our palate and recipes for these oh-so odiferous eats, Chowhound spoke exclusively with Molly Browne, Dean of Mongers at Cheese State University and Education Director at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. "One good way to experiment with it in the kitchen is to blend it with other cheeses," explains Browne. "A little goes a long way, so start small and add more as you gain an appreciation for the style."