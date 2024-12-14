What Are The Crunchy Crystals In Hard Cheese And Are They Safe To Eat?

Cheese comes in an astonishing range of textures. Semi-hard gouda is good for mixing and melting, while mild mozzarella is practically meant for pizza. There's creamy burrata, firm Parmigiano Reggiano, and a whole world of stretchy, crumbly, chewy, gooey cheeses in between. If you've ever been puzzled by the crunchy quality of a piece of pecorino, that might be because certain hard cheeses are mottled with a series of curious crystals that contribute to their unique texture. That's right, if you didn't think cheese was already magical enough, it turns out certain varieties contain crystals. That crystalline substance is either calcium lactate or tyrosine.

Like a fine wine and that vintage television series you can't seem to quit, some cheeses get even better with time. Cheese crystals begin to pop up during the aging process. While these spots are sometimes confused with mold, cheese crystals are perfectly safe to eat. They enhance the texture and indicate that the cheese is flavorful and has been properly aged.