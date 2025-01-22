The Only Roman Pasta Recommendation You'll Ever Need

Once the Caput Mundi (capital of the world) and now the capital of Italy, Rome has received credit for many Italian things that originated elsewhere but were made famous in the city, including four iconic pasta dishes: cacio e pepe, gricia, amatriciana, and carbonara. These dishes share many of the same essential ingredients combined in slightly different ways but are each unique in their own ways. These ingredients are pecorino Romano cheese (often substituted or combined with Parmesan), guanciale (salt-cured pork jowl), pepper, pasta and pasta water, tomatoes, and egg.

Leaning on Italian cuisine's hallmark of making masterpieces out of only a few things, these four Roman dishes showcase how starting with simple, high-quality ingredients and making just a few tweaks can completely change the look and taste of a dish. Even more evident, these pasta recipes prove how much technique matters. Emulsification, the blending of fat and water, is a crucial skill to master if you want to make these dishes successfully and authentically. In these cases, the process occurs while cooking, requiring rapid mixing over heat, making it the most challenging element. But if you can prepare a creamy sauce from cheese, pasta water, and sometimes an egg, you can cook a pasta dish that will make you feel like you're in a Roman trattoria.