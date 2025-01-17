13 Ways To Infuse Liquor Into Baked Goods

Even if you craft a couple of cocktails each week at home, you're probably sitting on liquor bottles for longer than you'd like. While hard liquors literally last a lifetime, why wait to enjoy them, knowing they still gradually lose quality once opened? Before they start collecting dust, use them for more than just your next daiquiri. A creative option for making the most of your liquors is to infuse them in baked goods, and I have 13 bold ideas for you here.

As a serious imbiber of wine and spirits, I own a constantly rotating supply of liquor. Not only do I know how to make a mean martini, but I also understand how to use alcohol in the kitchen. And with my lengthy pastry background, I have years of recipe development experience and established techniques on how to incorporate liquor in a wide range of desserts and baked goods. Working in restaurants, it's easy to access the full selection of liquor at the bar — with the caveat of trading bottles for tester batches with the bartenders to maintain that useful work connection!

My parameters for the type of alcohol will be limited solely to liquor — distilled hard spirits such as whiskey, bourbon, vodka, rum, gin, and tequila. When incorporating liquor into baked goods, I have a useful mantra and one that I strongly suggest you follow, too: Start small. Begin with a tablespoon or two. It's always easy to add more, but it's impossible to take back the accidental heftier pours.