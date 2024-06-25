Toss A Shot Of Vodka In Your Pie Crust For Extra Flaky Results

Trying to make the perfect pie crust could cause anyone to crave a shot of vodka. After all, it doesn't take much for a batch of dough to go from flaky and delicious to dense and overly hard. There are a plethora of ways for your dough to take a turn in the wrong direction. But you might want to take that shot of vodka and put it in your pie dough, rather than in a cocktail. It might make all the difference in achieving a perfectly flaky and delicious crust.

Advertisement

Now, it may seem counterintuitive to add alcohol to a time-tested dish such as pie crust. And the baking hack is actually relatively new, so you wouldn't be amiss if this tip is new to you. The method of putting vodka into pie dough was originally developed by chef and food writer J. Kenji López-Alt in 2007 for "America's Test Kitchen". The recipe he developed calls for the addition of ¼ cup of cold vodka as a part of the dough's wet ingredients. But don't worry about the added vodka making your dough too boozy, as the alcohol dissipates as it bakes. And the added vodka won't contribute the pie dough's flavor. Rather, it helps keep your dough from developing too much gluten, thus keeping it perfectly soft and tender when baked. As this tip has made its way across this internet, it has also garnered many fans who all praise its ability to keep pie crust tender and delicious.

Advertisement