The Liquor Alton Brown Swears By For Better Pecan Pie

TV personality, food scientist, and author Alton Brown has spent his career developing better ways to cook with a heavy emphasis on the chemistry behind it. So, if he suggests adding mayonnaise to scrambled eggs to make them extra creamy, you should darn well try it. Likewise, if Brown swears by an ingredient swap for a better pecan pie, you should probably take heed. In this case, he suggests substituting rye whiskey for the classic bourbon, a longstanding addition to this Southern dessert.

"The way I see it, eating bourbon pecan pie reminds me of eating spiced nuts while drinking an Old Fashioned, so why not make it the way I like to drink it, with rye instead of bourbon, and plenty of bitters to balance the sugar," Brown said in a recent Instagram post. That's right, he not only replaces the bourbon with rye, but adds bitters into the mix for a unique flavor profile that he's dubbed the "Old Fashioned" Pecan Pie.