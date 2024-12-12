Why You Need A Full Day To Make Great Bread Pudding

A more decadent version of French toast, bread pudding is the go-to solution for using up anything from day-old blueberry scones to the "butts" of sourdough loaves. You simply need to chop up your stale bread, coat it in an egg and milk mixture, and bake. Just like that, you've not only eliminated food waste, but you've turned potential waste into a delicious meal. In fact, bread pudding has its origins in frugality, dating back to the 1200s. For those who couldn't afford to waste any food, it was a way to turn stale bread into a palatable and filling dish.

So, bread pudding is a tasty way to repurpose stale bread by soaking it in custard. And indeed, using stale bread is preferable when making bread pudding because it absorbs the custard better than a fresh loaf would. But just how long does the mixture need to sit to achieve peak bread pudding texture? While you can soak the bread for as little as 20 to 30 minutes, an overnight rest is a better choice. This gives the bread maximum time to soak up the liquid, creating a creamier end product.