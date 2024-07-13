Why You Shouldn't Overlook Canned Pineapple

When it comes to eating fruits and vegetables, most people just head straight to the produce department at their local grocery store. It's hard to beat the flavor and texture of fresh produce, and something about it just feels "better" for you than the canned or frozen types. But aside from all the canned food myths out there, the reality is that there are plenty of situations in which choosing canned fruit over fresh just makes sense — especially in the case of pineapple.

Fresh pineapple has a nice, crunchy sweetness, as well as a brightness that the canned stuff can't exactly compete with; however, canned pineapple has two other major positives: simplicity and pineapple juice. Cutting a pineapple yourself isn't always easy since pineapples can be tough, and you have to be careful because you need a sharp knife. Plus, getting that fresh pineapple juice is possible, but you'll need the right tools to do it. If you use canned pineapple, you can skip all the difficult juicing because the juice is right there in the can. Not to mention that you can keep canned pineapple on hands for months — just stock up when it's on sale and always have it on hand.