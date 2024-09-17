The Safety Rule You Can't Ignore When Attempting A Flambé

Few things in the culinary world are as spectacular as lighting a dish in flames. It's unexpected and truly eye-catching. However, flambéing is not just about showmanship. It also helps build the flavor of the dish (or drink) by cooking off the alcohol and caramelizing the sugars. Though this fiery stunt may appear intimidating and perhaps reserved for the professionals in fancy restaurants, it's actually not that complex. With the right tips, you can easily flambé your desserts, steak Diane, or pasta and impress your guests at home. The one critical reminder is to observe safety.

When flambéing, you're dealing with a flammable liquid (the alcohol) and actual fire, two things that can easily become a hazard in the home if not handled well. So, to ensure your house doesn't catch fire in the process and avoid burn accidents, make sure you keep the whole flaming setup away from open flames. For example, if you're cooking the dish you want to flambé on a stovetop, first turn off the stove or at least move the pan away from the fire before adding alcohol to the contents and lighting it. Alternatively, transfer the food to a heat-safe plate or bowl then add the alcohol there. The point is to prevent the alcohol from accidentally pouring on the open flame and causing a huge fire that can burn down your kitchen.

