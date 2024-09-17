The Safety Rule You Can't Ignore When Attempting A Flambé
Few things in the culinary world are as spectacular as lighting a dish in flames. It's unexpected and truly eye-catching. However, flambéing is not just about showmanship. It also helps build the flavor of the dish (or drink) by cooking off the alcohol and caramelizing the sugars. Though this fiery stunt may appear intimidating and perhaps reserved for the professionals in fancy restaurants, it's actually not that complex. With the right tips, you can easily flambé your desserts, steak Diane, or pasta and impress your guests at home. The one critical reminder is to observe safety.
When flambéing, you're dealing with a flammable liquid (the alcohol) and actual fire, two things that can easily become a hazard in the home if not handled well. So, to ensure your house doesn't catch fire in the process and avoid burn accidents, make sure you keep the whole flaming setup away from open flames. For example, if you're cooking the dish you want to flambé on a stovetop, first turn off the stove or at least move the pan away from the fire before adding alcohol to the contents and lighting it. Alternatively, transfer the food to a heat-safe plate or bowl then add the alcohol there. The point is to prevent the alcohol from accidentally pouring on the open flame and causing a huge fire that can burn down your kitchen.
More safety tips for flambéing
Before lighting the dish, make sure you have all the right equipment or tools so the process runs smoothly. We recommend a pan with a long handle so you can stand a safe distance away when the pan bursts into flame. Next, invest in a long-reach lighter, as this helps you keep away from the flame even as you light it up. A long matchstick can also work in a pinch. Have a container where you'll add the alcohol you'll use during the flambé to avoid pouring the liquor directly from the bottle since that's pretty risky.
Additionally, observe appropriate dressing for this exciting demonstration. Tie your hair at the back so there are no loose strands that can accidentally dangle over the flames and get burned. Have short sleeves or roll up any long sleeves. Once your food is flaming, do not stretch your arm, your head, or any other part of your body over the pan. Also, wait until the flame has completely died down before digging in or drinking any flaming drinks. Finally, be very alert while flaming your dessert so you can catch any misstep on time and avoid a disaster. With all these safety tips in place, you can now go forth and confidently make a flambé to impress your guests.