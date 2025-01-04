The Reason Butter Usually Tastes Better At A Restaurant

If food lacks flavor, it might be because there isn't enough butter — or the chef isn't wielding the ingredient to its full potential. Restaurant butter is better when professional chefs use the right kind of butter for the job.

Some have a higher fat and salt content than others, and these factors can impact the cooking process. Butter is an essential part of the culinary world as a tool to enhance flavor, and it's the backbone of the béchamel and velouté French mother sauces. Southern, French, and Soul Food cuisines significantly emphasize using this fat because of its versatility and applications in baking and cooking. Believe it: restaurant food has much more butter than you think.