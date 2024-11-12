Does Liquor Actually Expire?

Many people have some kind of liquor in their homes, but more often than not, bottles find themselves pushed to the back of the cabinet and forgotten about for months if not years. If you're side-eyeing your liquor cabinet right now, you're not alone. The good news is that many types of liquor are incredibly shelf-stable and can last indefinitely, open or unopened, if appropriately stored in a cool, dark place.

Hard liquors like whiskey, brandy, gin, vodka, soju, tequila, mezcal, rum — basically anything with an alcohol content above 30%— can last for a lifetime, even after opening. However, they can also lose their smoothness and pick up a harsher burn. The reason why liquors are so shelf stable comes down to their alcohol content. Because high alcohol levels are toxic, bacteria and even brewing yeasts can't tolerate levels over 20%. Once you get above this point, literally nothing can grow inside the liquid, so the only types of degradation that can occur are related to oxygen and heat.

While it's recommended to consume opened distilled liquor within one to three years, it won't get to a point where it's dangerous to consume, no matter how long it sits. That said, if you have a discerning palate, you'll notice a change in flavor and aroma over time. Vodka is the least likely to experience degradation due to its simplicity, but whiskies, like bourbons and scotches, can lose their delicate flavors in as little as six months. Likewise, tequila, rum, and gin can begin tasting different within a year.