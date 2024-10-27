The Easy Technique That Prevents Sad Dry Cakes

Few things are more disappointing than biting into a beautifully decorated cake that's dry and crumbly on the inside. Unfortunately, many gorgeous cakes can suffer this fate, as decorating can take time to complete and cakes can easily dry out in the refrigerator. Luckily, the remedy for this problem is fairly simple — simple syrup, that is. Whether you need to store your cake, rescue one that's been overbaked, or make a denser cake for tiers, simple syrup will protect its flavor and keep it moist.

Learning how to make simple syrup is, well, simple. The recipe requires nothing more than water, sugar, and heat. Once brushed onto the cake, the syrup soaks deeply into the layers to add moisture and flavor. This method is so quick and effective that professional bakers frequently use it to keep stored cakes tasting fresh and delicious. You can even use simple syrup to make boxed cake mix taste homemade.

When applying simple syrup to your cake, it's important to add it at the right time. If your cake is too warm, the simple syrup could make it mushy on the inside. Instead, wait until your cake has just barely cooled, and use a pastry brush to apply the syrup evenly over its surface. Most cakes can withstand several applications of syrup. Just be sure to stop before your cake becomes oversaturated and soggy.