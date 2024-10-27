The Easy Technique That Prevents Sad Dry Cakes
Few things are more disappointing than biting into a beautifully decorated cake that's dry and crumbly on the inside. Unfortunately, many gorgeous cakes can suffer this fate, as decorating can take time to complete and cakes can easily dry out in the refrigerator. Luckily, the remedy for this problem is fairly simple — simple syrup, that is. Whether you need to store your cake, rescue one that's been overbaked, or make a denser cake for tiers, simple syrup will protect its flavor and keep it moist.
Learning how to make simple syrup is, well, simple. The recipe requires nothing more than water, sugar, and heat. Once brushed onto the cake, the syrup soaks deeply into the layers to add moisture and flavor. This method is so quick and effective that professional bakers frequently use it to keep stored cakes tasting fresh and delicious. You can even use simple syrup to make boxed cake mix taste homemade.
When applying simple syrup to your cake, it's important to add it at the right time. If your cake is too warm, the simple syrup could make it mushy on the inside. Instead, wait until your cake has just barely cooled, and use a pastry brush to apply the syrup evenly over its surface. Most cakes can withstand several applications of syrup. Just be sure to stop before your cake becomes oversaturated and soggy.
How to make and flavor simple syrup
Whether you love baking and want to take your cakes to the next level or just need a way to fix an overly dense baking experiment, simple syrup — aka sugar syrup — is an easy solution. To make it, measure out 1 cup each of water and white sugar, then add them to a small saucepan. Simmer the mixture on medium low until it reduces into a thick, clear syrup that's easy to drizzle with a spoon. Once cooled, store it in an airtight glass container in a dark, cool cabinet.
Other than its simplicity, one of the best things about sugar syrup is its versatility. Aside from using it on cakes, you can drizzle it into your coffee or tea, add it to cocktails and mocktails, or even fold it into fruit salad to add glossy sweetness. Simple syrup is also remarkably easy to infuse with a wide variety of flavors. Just add whole herbs and spices, chopped fruit, or a few drops of extract while it's simmering to create custom flavors for your culinary creations.
For instance, coffee or cinnamon-infused syrup could elevate a chocolate cake from merely delicious to exceptionally indulgent. A peach, cherry, or almond version can easily take a plain vanilla cake from boring to craveable. A ginger or coconut infusion may be one of the tips for baking the perfect carrot cake. Feel free to experiment with flavors to create moist cakes bursting with deliciousness.