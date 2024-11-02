There are three major components to making a perfect Subway sandwich: the bread, the toppings, and the sauce. More specifically, Subway is known for its hackable menu that allows customers to customize their 6-inch or footlong subs with a variety of cheeses, vegetables, and meats. Adding on to the made-to-order nature of the dining experience, the chain offers 16 different sauces, ranging from Baja Chipotle to MVP Parmesan Vinaigrette, that can be drizzled on the sandwiches, along with a variety of seasonings, including salt, pepper, and oregano. The sauces have become such fan-favorite products among consumers that Subway now sells four of its sauces in grocery stores across the United States with the help of the T. Marzetti Company.

The food manufacturer, founded in 1896, is no stranger to working with popular chain establishments. In fact, the T. Marzetti Company also partners with Chick-fil-A to sell its tangy signature sauce in stores, as well as Olive Garden, Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings, and more. In addition to working with fast-food restaurants, the company is behind a few iconic food brands, such as New York Bakery, which specializes in frozen Texas Toast; Marzetti, which is known for its dips; and Inn Maid, which makes beloved egg noodles. So, whether you're adding a drizzle of Subway's Roasted Garlic Aioli to a sandwich you made at home or are making a stir-fry with the Sweet Onion Teriyaki Sauce, you can thank the T. Marzetti Company for its crucial role in the making of the products.