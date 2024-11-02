The Brand Making Subway's Beloved Signature Sauces For Grocery Stores
There are three major components to making a perfect Subway sandwich: the bread, the toppings, and the sauce. More specifically, Subway is known for its hackable menu that allows customers to customize their 6-inch or footlong subs with a variety of cheeses, vegetables, and meats. Adding on to the made-to-order nature of the dining experience, the chain offers 16 different sauces, ranging from Baja Chipotle to MVP Parmesan Vinaigrette, that can be drizzled on the sandwiches, along with a variety of seasonings, including salt, pepper, and oregano. The sauces have become such fan-favorite products among consumers that Subway now sells four of its sauces in grocery stores across the United States with the help of the T. Marzetti Company.
The food manufacturer, founded in 1896, is no stranger to working with popular chain establishments. In fact, the T. Marzetti Company also partners with Chick-fil-A to sell its tangy signature sauce in stores, as well as Olive Garden, Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings, and more. In addition to working with fast-food restaurants, the company is behind a few iconic food brands, such as New York Bakery, which specializes in frozen Texas Toast; Marzetti, which is known for its dips; and Inn Maid, which makes beloved egg noodles. So, whether you're adding a drizzle of Subway's Roasted Garlic Aioli to a sandwich you made at home or are making a stir-fry with the Sweet Onion Teriyaki Sauce, you can thank the T. Marzetti Company for its crucial role in the making of the products.
Which Subway sauces does the T. Marzetti Company manufacture?
In addition to classic sandwich condiments like mayonnaise, yellow mustard, and oil and vinegar, Subway offers a variety of sauces in its restaurants, including Baja Chipotle, BBQ sauce, Creamy Sriracha, Frank's RedHot Buffalo Sauce, MVP Parmesan Vinaigrette, Peppercorn Ranch, Roasted Garlic Aioli, and Sweet Onion Teriyaki. Unfortunately, only four of the delicious sauce are sold in grocery stores under the Subway brand, though Frank's RedHot Buffalo Sauce is readily available in stores, too. As we know, the T. Marzetti Company manufactures the retail version of the sauces, which includes three signature sauces and a new one. The sauces are Sweet Onion Teriyaki, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Baja Chipotle, and the retail-only Creamy Italian MVP, which, as its name suggests, is a variant of Subway's signature MVP Parmesan Vinaigrette.
In a press release from March 2024, Paul Fabre, Senior Vice President of Culinary and Innovation at Subway, spoke about the product launch and said the collaboration with the T. Marzetti Company "takes our sauces to another level and enables our fans to take their culinary creations from ordinary to extraordinary." The four aforementioned sauces are sold nationwide in 16-ounce bottles at grocery stores like Walmart, Kroger, and Albertsons, as well as online on Amazon. Now, fans of the chain can whip up their own Subway-inspired sandwiches at home or incorporate the sauces into special recipes, such as using the flavorful aioli as a dip for crudités or as a marinade for chicken.