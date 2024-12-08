There Are More Ingredients In Taco Bell's Eggs Than You'd Expect
Taco Bell has drawn criticism for adding extra ingredients to its beef, but if you take a look at the chain's other ingredients, you'll find that its eggs also contain more than just eggs — in fact, they contain another seven ingredients, according to Taco Bell's website. If you visit in the morning, it's hard to avoid them, as almost every breakfast menu item features eggs — be it the chain's six breakfast burritos, three breakfast quesadillas, or three breakfast Crunchwraps.
Let's dive into the ingredients. For the record, Taco Bell's eggs are cage-free, which isn't as ethical as free-range since cage-free chickens aren't let outside, but both free-range and cage-free are better than caged. Next are the obvious ingredients: Salt and pepper. These are standard seasonings, so no drama here. Next up is soybean oil: While some people worry about soy products in food, it's actually fine to eat (via Healthline). In Taco Bell's case, the chain probably just uses it as a standard cooking oil that won't overpower eggs or other flavors.
Then there's the hard-to-decipher ingredient "flavor," which Taco Bell's menu unhelpfully breaks down into two components: Sunflower oil (a very standard cooking and frying oil) and "flavors" — yes, really. Unfortunately, this menu item is fairly impenetrable. There are no readily available details about what these flavorings might be, but if you're eating at establishments like Taco Bell, these kinds of additives are really very common.
What about the acid and gum in Taco Bell's eggs?
There are three other ingredients in Taco Bell's eggs that might seem odd: Citric acid, xanthan gum, and guar gum. Let's start with citric acid: This comes from citrus fruits and has various food uses. Because Taco Bell's eggs are pre-mixed and delivered to restaurants in sealed bags, this ingredient is probably used to keep the eggs tasting fresh, or it's possibly used as a thickener. It's also helpful for food safety, as it prevents bacteria from growing and is safe for human consumption.
As for xanthan gum, it's basically a gooey fermented sugar. It helps thicken liquids (good for avoiding runny eggs) and keeps them emulsified. Considering that Taco Bell's eggs are pre-beaten before they're delivered, this emulsifying effect probably prevents them from separating. While xanthan gum has notoriously been described as an ingredient in wallpaper glue, it's also FDA-approved for food, and it likely has a positive, regulating effect on your digestive system, although it can become a laxative if you consume too much.
Finally, guar gum: This comes from a plant called guar or cluster beans. Its effect is similar to that of xanthan gum, as it thickens foods. Overall, however, it's nothing to worry about — it's high in fiber and generally considered good for digestive health, although it could make you gassy if you eat a lot. So, overall, while gum and acid may seem like odd additions to Taco Bell's eggs, there's probably nothing to worry about.