There Are More Ingredients In Taco Bell's Eggs Than You'd Expect

Taco Bell has drawn criticism for adding extra ingredients to its beef, but if you take a look at the chain's other ingredients, you'll find that its eggs also contain more than just eggs — in fact, they contain another seven ingredients, according to Taco Bell's website. If you visit in the morning, it's hard to avoid them, as almost every breakfast menu item features eggs — be it the chain's six breakfast burritos, three breakfast quesadillas, or three breakfast Crunchwraps.

Let's dive into the ingredients. For the record, Taco Bell's eggs are cage-free, which isn't as ethical as free-range since cage-free chickens aren't let outside, but both free-range and cage-free are better than caged. Next are the obvious ingredients: Salt and pepper. These are standard seasonings, so no drama here. Next up is soybean oil: While some people worry about soy products in food, it's actually fine to eat (via Healthline). In Taco Bell's case, the chain probably just uses it as a standard cooking oil that won't overpower eggs or other flavors.

Then there's the hard-to-decipher ingredient "flavor," which Taco Bell's menu unhelpfully breaks down into two components: Sunflower oil (a very standard cooking and frying oil) and "flavors" — yes, really. Unfortunately, this menu item is fairly impenetrable. There are no readily available details about what these flavorings might be, but if you're eating at establishments like Taco Bell, these kinds of additives are really very common.