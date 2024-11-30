Why McDonald's Won't Make A Hash Brown Breakfast Sandwich

McDonald's has dabbled in some interesting flavor combinations and menu items over the years, from a teriyaki chicken sandwich to a "McExtreme" pulled pork. But the fast food chain has never tested out a hash brown breakfast sandwich, despite efforts from a former corporate chef.

Responding to a video from a McDonald's customer who built his own breakfast sandwich featuring sausage, egg, and cheese between two hash browns, chef Mike Haracz explained on his TikTok account that he pitched the very idea back when he was working under the golden arches, but the head honchos wouldn't go for it. A hash brown breakfast sandwich would be too many calories and it's too "operationally complex" to add to menus, he claimed he was told. "Too many people would order it and it would make the kitchen just crash and burn," he said in his TikTok video.

Beyond that, a hash brown breakfast sandwich would likely be a textural nightmare. To maintain its structure, the hash browns would need to stay crispy and intact, which could be a challenge when layered with the other ingredients and put in a wrapping or box.