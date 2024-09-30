9 Menu Items You Don't Want To Order At Starbucks

The first Starbucks may have opened in 1971, but it wasn't until the 1990s that Starbucks went public and began its rapid rise to the top. Today it may seem there is a Starbucks on every corner. And this may be true, with over 32,000 stores located in 80 countries.

Advertisement

As someone who has been frequenting Starbucks for many years, I can affirm that some of its menu items are well worth the sometimes long wait in the drive-thru. However, others are not. And some items may have started out great, but have dropped in quality in recent years. Unfortunately, prices have only increased. Furthermore, employees have shared that Starbucks food is not prepared in stores but merely preheated as it arrives prepackaged and frozen. If you find yourself at Starbucks and you're wondering what you should order, you may want to steer clear of the following nine menu items.