What's In A Chick-Fil-A Sunjoy?

The name "Sunjoy" just seems to radiate the friendliness that Chik-fil-A tries to exude with its "my pleasure" sayings. The Sunjoy debuted at the fast food chain in 2021, becoming a massive hit with customers. It was sweet, zesty, and cold — the perfect storm for a refreshing summer drink (and in the South, it can feel like summer for most of the year). The ingredients are simple: Sunjoys are half sweet tea and half lemonade.

You might be thinking, "Well, that just sounds like an Arnold Palmer!" — and you'd be right because the classic Arnold Palmer drink is part iced tea and part lemonade. However, the golfer preferred his beverage unsweetened and with a higher tea-to-lemonade ratio, which is different from Chick-fil-A's equivalent (but making it this way may be preferred for those looking for a lower-sugar option).

The Arnold Palmer has also become synonymous with the alcoholic version of the recipe, which wouldn't work well with Chick-fil-A's family-friendly brand image. The restaurant has long served both iced sweet tea and lemonade, and customers asked for the original "Arnold Palmers" for years despite the fact that it wasn't an official menu item. Chick-fil-A decided to give the people what they wanted — perhaps something even sweeter in the Sunjoy.