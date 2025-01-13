The Only McDonald's Breakfast Sandwich That Includes A Fresh-Cracked Egg

We accept certain realities when we grab breakfast at a fast-food restaurant. Sausage and hash brown patties are pre-formed and frozen at some production center, and the maple syrup is most likely maple-flavored corn syrup. That's okay; we're there for convenience, not grandma's cooking. So, we often accept that most egg products are pre-made or use liquid egg. However, there's one breakfast sandwich recipe at McDonald's where you'll actually be biting into a real, fresh-cracked egg: the classic Egg McMuffin.

It may sound too good to be true, but it is. Not long before you got to the counter, a McDonald's employee cracked a real, fresh egg, and placed it in one of several egg rings on equipment that bastes the eggs (that is, fries the bottom and steams the top). You can watch the whole process on TikTok.

It's worth knowing the fresh-cracked egg is only used for the Egg McMuffin and its iterations, such as the Sausage McMuffin with Egg, or the Triple Breakfast Stacks McMuffin (featuring double the sausage, double the cheese, and bacon along with that egg). Other eggy breakfast items on the menu are prepared in different ways.